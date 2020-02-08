Phil Mickelson captivates Pebble Beach fans again with incredible short game magic | Golf news

















Phil Mickelson joins Rob Lee in the Sky Cart to look back on a memorable short game performance at Pebble Beach, which includes one of the best sand saves of his career and a hole & # 39; pretty sexy & # 39; .

Phil Mickelson's sublime skills with a wedge in his hand are legendary, but his short game on the third day at Pebble Beach was very special even by his high standards.

Time and again, Mickelson was fighting for the peers throughout his third round 67 in the signature field, but he produced six of his best pitches, bunker jumps and, of course, a characteristic flop-shot in the last moment. He ended the day with just a shot of lead.

The display of the champion defending the brilliance of the short game began with a delicate 50-yard pitch in sixth place, which prepared his third birdie of the round, but seemed sure to return one in the iconic par three seventh when his hit He jumped on the back of the green and plugged into a bunker.

But, with little green to work with and the lie of the earth moving away from him, he launched his raw escape and his ball made its way to the launching surface and rose two feet from the cup for a couple, a lifeguard who qualified as "absolutely in the top five,quot; in his career.

Mickelson produced some more bunker magic from a longer distance in the eighth, where he splashed inches from the flag, although he couldn't avoid a bogey in 12 before returning a "pretty sexy,quot; bunker hit in the next.

His approach was brief and he found the deep left front bunker, from where he hit the perfect escape that he grabbed and snuggled into the bird's glass, and then expired for spinning his third shot to the short 14 back of the green jumping. in – to the rhythm – once again.

And, after three pairs without incident, he took his second at 18 in the rough right and a closing birdie looked like a high order, but launched a flop shot into orbit and his ball landed smoothly and rolled just four feet past the pin – and the birdie putt that followed was never in doubt.

Watch the video above to see Mickelson offer a magnificent master class of short games at Pebble Beach. Tune in to Sky Sports Golf starting at 6pm on Sunday for live coverage of the final round while Mickelson chases a sixth victory at the event …