Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Phil Mickelson, one out of the head after 67 memorable ones | Golf news

Highlights of Phil Mickelson's short-play master class in his third round 67 at Pebble Beach while remaining in the fight for a sixth record victory at the event

Phil Mickelson produced one of his most memorable rounds, as he remained firmly in the search for a sixth record victory at the AT,amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The third round of Mickelson 67 presented a remarkable variety of excellence in the short game that few in the sport could match with some degree of consistency, the sublime skills of the veteran in the greens ensuring that he will go to the last day just a shot behind the leader of 54 holes Nick Taylor

Mickelson's five 67-year-olds were full of short game magic

The Canadian overcame a slow start in Spyglass Hill to get a 69 highlighted by an eagle in the seventh, his 16th, which raised him to 17 under and one from Mickelson, while Jason Day, second runner-up of 2018, is only Three of the rhythm during the night. after a 70.

Taylor bogeed two of his first four holes before receiving a welcome birdie putt on the 17th, and collected more shots in the second and fifth before two lustful strokes found the heart of the green in the seventh long and led to the eagle. that regained absolute leadership.

But the most prominent reel for the third day was dominated by defending champion Mickelson, who only hit nine greens in regulation, but still managed to remain in dispute thanks to a series of notable pitches, sand saves and holes.

After a birdie-birdie start, Mickelson approached another in the sixth before he managed to save a pair of a capped lie in the bunker on the back of the seventh green, a sand rescue that he later described as "No 2 in my all- best bunker shots "

A long distance bunker escape a few centimeters allowed him to save torque again in the eighth and, after he could not repeat in the 12th, he hid a "pretty sexy,quot; splash of more sand at age 13 for the most unlikely. little birds that he followed with another at age 14, moving at a slow pace after his third had moved away from the front of the green.

A scandalous flop-shot in the last configuration of his sixth birdie of the day and consolidated a place in the last group of Sunday with Taylor, and Mickelson said: "I felt that I had a very good day with my short game and had some good shots

"So it was a good score on a day that was not easy. The greens were firm, I thought the wind made it difficult, and I ended up playing very well and making a good score, going up and down a lot and boring a couple of shots from the green. I did a good job putting the ball in the hole! "

When asked to rate his sand rescue in the seventh, he added: "It's not number 2 in my best bunker shots of all time. I made one in the final round at The Memorial, Muirfield Village, the old hole 16 from under the lip, plugged in, and I pierced it.

Nick Taylor finished hard to maintain his leadership

"This one didn't come in, but it was the second best I've hit. I was just trying not to double bogey. I was trying to get to the green and make a four, give me a putt on par. But it came out great."

Day will seek to press the first two early when he leaves in the penultimate match on Sunday, the Australian remains in search of a first victory in almost two years with 70 workers in Spyglass Hill

Jason Day is three of the beat after 54 holes

Matt Every and Kevin Streelman are three strokes back in the 11th low after both were loaded on Saturday 68, but two-time champion Dustin Johnson seems to be too far behind to compete after working to a frustrating par 72 level in Pebble Beach.

The former No. 1 in the world mixed three bogeys with as many bogeys as he remained in nine under par with the 2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel, whose closing birdie on Spyglass Hill simply rescued one over 73.