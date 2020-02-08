PAUL MCKENNA reveals the secrets of a solid relationship (and how to know when everything ends)

He is the author of 18 best-selling self-help books and the man who has led millions to lose weight, quit smoking, sleep better and, in general, live happier and less stressful lives.

But so far, Paul McKenna has never written about relationships.

Why? Because until 2013 it was a committed and confessed phobia. It was only when he fell in love with his former AP, Kate, that his life changed dramatically, a story that tells poignantly in today's You magazine.

Previously, Paul, 56, was rarely seen without an attractive woman on his arm, but was unable to make any of those relationships last.

Previously, Paul, 56, was rarely seen without an attractive woman on his arm, but was unable to make any of those relationships last.

Now happily married to Kate, Paul has turned to the advice of leading world experts, and many of the scientific techniques he used to overcome his own commitment phobia, to write a new book that can help anyone.

Whether you're struggling to find The One, feeling stuck in a routine or being unhappy in your current relationship, Paul can help you.

His powerful new book, Seven Things That Make or Break A Relationship, identifies the critical steps that can decide the future of any couple. Understanding how to make each step work for you can transform your life.

It's not just what he says, it's the way he says it

Everyone knows that communication is the heart of any relationship.

But there is much more than that: the way you communicate with someone as much as what you say is the key to a successful relationship.

In the 1970s, American scientists and researchers Richard Bandler and John Grinder spent a lot of time watching why people get on and why not. They discovered that people feel understood when their speech and behavior are similar to those of the person they are talking to.

For example, if one person speaks quickly and the other slowly, as he progresses better, the rapid decreases a little and the slow accelerates. This happens completely naturally and also occurs in our body posture, movements, tone and volume of speech, and the type of words we use.

But there is much more than that: the way you communicate with someone as much as what you say is the key to a successful relationship. Stock Image

We can use this knowledge to help people trust us. If I look more like the person I'm talking to, his unconscious mind says: "This person is like me, I can trust them."

There are several ways in which you can increase your relationship with someone. You can subtly reflect your body language, for example, leaning forward when they do. But you can also aim to reduce the differences between you. That could be as simple as dressing more informally on the second night, if at your first meeting you were dressed more elegantly than your date.

It is not about imitating, but about creating harmony.

SMALL GESTURES CAN BRING BIG CHANGES

Your relationship is what you do. It is not what you dream, desire or expect, it is what really happens. And if you want to make big changes, you must start with small actions.

I remember a man who almost never talked to his wife, except for practical arrangements. They watched television in silence, read their own newspapers, never touched each other.

I asked him to think about the smallest possible action that could make the smallest improvement in their relationship.

A week later, he told me that one night, when he said good night to his wife, he touched her gently on the shoulder.

He said that the next day it was as if the sun had risen from years behind the clouds. They had a light talk during breakfast and, as the days went by, they even had a joke or two, until, finally, the atmosphere in the house was completely different.

Adjust your speech to reflect the way your loved one thinks We all use images (visual), sounds and words (auditory) and feelings (kinesthetic) to think, but most of us are in favor of a way of communication and thinking. If you can find out how your partner thinks, you can improve the way you communicate with them. Visual people will say things like "I understand what you mean,quot; or "The future looks good." They like to see things with their own eyes and prefer to see evidence than listen to arguments. When I talk to a visual person, I could refer to the "big picture,quot; or "focus on things," and I could use diagrams or images to explain complicated ideas. People with a hearing preference say things like "That sounds good to me,quot; or "That sounds,quot;. Then, in expressing my agreement with them, I could say something like "We are singing from the same hymn sheet,quot; and be careful with the tone of voice I use with them. Those with a kinesthetic preference will say "Let's talk about this,quot; or "That feels good." If someone said "I find your ideas difficult to understand," I would answer with "Let me give you some concrete examples." Taking advantage of how people think and moderating their language accordingly can greatly improve communication.

YOU NEED A HAPPY TO MAKE A HAPPY TWO

To be happy in a relationship, you must first be happy in yourself. After all, the strongest basis for a good relationship is when both partners are content independently and jointly. In 2003, an innovative study conducted by teachers in Germany found that people who are happily married also tend to be happy before they get married. In other words, being happy in oneself is the best indicator of a happy marriage.

Happy people usually make two choices. First, when they are in happy events, they choose to enjoy them. And secondly, they choose to rethink the difficulties in a positive way. A difficult task at work can be framed as "an opportunity to demonstrate my competence," or a broken leg as "a reminder of how grateful I am for the times when my body is working well."

Are you not naturally endowed with large amounts of positivity and self-esteem? Don't worry, try shelter therapy, an exercise described in the chart in the upper right.

THE BEST GIFT IS AS SIMPLE AS CARRYING THE GARBAGE

We can be generous in many ways in a relationship, with our emotions, with our time, with practical and financial gifts. But while this seems like something to aspire to, an excess of generosity can also damage a relationship.

Keep in mind that not all gifts have to be materialistic. Forget about diamond rings and exotic vacations, the best gifts are practical and psychological. They can be as boring and domestic as taking out the trash.

Keep in mind that not all gifts have to be materialistic. Forget about diamond rings and exotic vacations, the best gifts are practical and psychological. Stock Image

Sometimes, your partner cares a lot about things that you don't care too much about. A simple way to give is to worry about those things too. In fact, one of the most important gifts we can give is time: pay attention, help, listen and let your partner do their thing.

We give you the gift of attention when we make a compliment to complement new clothes or haircuts. A small compliment may not seem entirely important, but it has the meaning "I am paying attention to you," and that is a very important meaning.

BECOME YOUR ARGUMENTS IN CONVERSATIONS

The strength of a relationship can deepen when we disagree with our partners.

The arguments are inevitable, but the important thing to remember is that it doesn't matter what you disagree about, what matters is how you disagree.

The only emotion that proves you are doomed to break … Dr. John Gottman has been studying relationships for 40 years. At the beginning of his career, he listened to the conversations of thousands of couples. After many years of scientific observation, he has identified language patterns that indicate a problematic relationship, and now says he can predict with 90% accuracy if a couple will stay together after hearing only 20 minutes of their conversation. The first sign of trouble is personal criticism. It is possible to disagree with someone or not like what someone does, but criticizing who they are is a warning sign. The second sign is the defensive attitude. This is the counterpart of criticism: when one person criticizes and the other becomes defensive, an argument is almost inevitable. The third danger signal is when a partner refuses to commit to the other. This is called "stone wall." And finally, the most dangerous sign of problems is contempt, where someone is emotionally isolated, even if they have not yet left the relationship. Couples in healthy relationships have very different conversation patterns. They listen and respond to conversation attempts. They also tend to express admiration for each other and complement each other regularly. Very often, happy couples are optimistic people: they notice the good things in life, appreciate them and share them with their other half.

And you can learn to be a better defender. First of all, you must forget the idea of ​​winning or losing. While it may be important in the business world to convince someone of your point of view, in a relationship, if you win an argument, it means that another person loses. And it is not good to be the cause of the loss of your partner. Instead, you should let the argument become a conversation, which increases understanding.

But how do you stop arguing and start talking?

When you get into an argument and adrenaline flows, there is a strong need to move on. Anger can reduce self-awareness and can even give it a kind of high. You attack or defend a position again and it is rare for something productive to result.

So, what can you practically do when you find yourself in a situation like this? The answer is HeartMath, a technique used by the US military. UU. And that can help divert your attention from your head to your heart. The result is that your body relaxes, your mind clears and your brain releases the positive chemical changes of natural relaxation.

1. Be aware that you are experiencing a stressful sensation in your body or that your mind is racing.

2. Put your hand on your heart and focus your energy on this area. Take at least three slow and gentle breaths in your heart, keeping your focus on the feel of your hand in the center of your chest.

3. Now, remember a time when you felt very, very good, a time when you felt real love, joy or happiness! Go back to that memory as if you were there again right now. See what he saw, listen to what he heard and feel how good he felt.

4. When you feel this good feeling in your body, imagine that your heart could speak to you. Ask your heart how you could take better care of yourself at this time and in this situation.

5. Listen to what your heart says in response to your question and act as soon as possible.

NORMAL FOR YOU IS NOT NORMAL FOR ALL

A popular metaphor about meeting people says it's like peeling onion layers. But in reality I think we are all on a journey through life and, as we travel, we learn, adapt and change.

As your relationship develops, you will discover that you need to negotiate more and more with your partner. Stock Image

So, knowing your partner is not so much about finding the center of the onion, but rather of having a long-term travel companion, and while traveling, both respond to your environment and learn and grow.

The first thing you should learn is what your partner sees as normal. Most of us learn about the family relationships in which we grow up.

What raised you is "normal,quot; for you and forms the basis of your expectations as you grow. It is only when these expectations are not met when we notice how much we assume about people and discover that what we think is "normal,quot; or "what everyone does,quot; is, in fact, "normal for me,quot; and "what some people do & # 39 ;.

The mental trick that relieves stress and sadness. Created by American doctor Ronald Ruden, the Havening sequence uses repeated contact patterns combined with specific eye movements and visualizations to relieve sadness and reduce stress, trauma and psychological blockages. Scientific studies have shown that it is incredibly effective, even if we don't know what the blockage is. I recommend doing this exercise daily for 21 days. It has helped me, and countless people I know, to improve their relationships immeasurably. 1. Pay attention to the discomfort or blockage you want to eliminate and see how it looks in your imagination. Now, rate your strength on a scale of 1 to 10, where 10 is the most powerful and 1 is the smallest. 2. Clear your mind, or just think of something nice. 3. Cross your arms, place your hands on your upper shoulders and close your eyes. 4. Run your hands along the sides of your arms from your shoulders to your elbows, down and up, over and over again. 5. Continue stroking and imagine that you are walking on a beautiful beach. With each step in the arena, count aloud from 1 to 20. 6. Keep your head still while stroking your arms and moving your eyes to the left and right 20 times. 7. Still stroking the sides of your arms, imagine walking along a stretch of 20 stairs. Count out loud with each step. 8. Open your eyes and check, on your scale from 1 to 10, the number of feelings of sadness, stress or trauma now. Repeat the shelter sequence until everything you want is reduced.

WORK BACK TO REACH YOUR GOALS

When you meet your partner for the first time, you don't know them very well, but your imagination automatically fills the gaps. The more you like them, the more work your imagination will do. Can you imagine having a good time hiking in the Scottish mountains and paddling on the beach with children without even knowing if they like hiking, beaches or children.

This is normal, but the important thing is that you don't see this projection as a template, but as a raw material. These ideas should be considered as possibilities, inspiration and be open to change and development. This leaves room for the projections of both partners to be included: everything is an option and together they can choose what to reject, what to use and what to develop.

Sooner or later, you will discover that your partner does not have identical projections for you: he may want the same thing as you, but it may be in different quantities or at different times.

Therefore, as your relationship develops, you will discover that you need to negotiate more and more with your partner. But together they will solve what their shared values ​​and shared goals are.

Once you know your goals, no matter how distant they are, you can do "reverse engineering,quot; on the route to get there. Imagine where you want to be and ask yourself: "If I get there, what is the stage just before this?" Calculate what that is, then solve the previous stage. "To get there, what must have happened just before this?"

Keep doing this, step by step, until you reach a step that you can access from here, right now.

© Paul McKenna, 2020

Excerpted by Claire Coleman from Seven Things That Make or Break A Relationship, by Paul McKenna, published by Bantam Press on Thursday at £ 14.99.

To request your copy for £ 9.99 (33% discount), visit mailshop.co.uk or call 01603 648155 before March 31. Free delivery on all orders, without minimum expense.

Look inside my heart … hypnotherapist Paul McKenna on how he found love

Money, success, celebrity … top hypnotherapist Paul McKenna had it all. However, for years he had bad luck in love. He tells Julia Llewellyn Smith how he finally focused his legendary powers on himself, with surprising results

"I could barely write about relationships when I couldn't stay in one,quot;

Six years ago, Paul McKenna realized that it was a phobia of commitment. The hypnotist and the motivation guru, who had built a career by telling people how to be thinner, smarter, richer and happier, found himself alone with a series of failed relationships behind him. ‘My life had been lived a lot at 25,000 feet; It was exciting. But I was not happy. "

Paul, now 56, seemed to have it all: a fortune estimated at £ 75 million, a Hollywood mansion, clients like David Beckham and Robbie Williams, and more than a dozen self-help books under his belt. But, revealingly, he had never addressed the issue of love. "I could barely write about relationships when I couldn't stay in one," he laughs.

At that time, Paul had been single for a couple of years after a series of failed relationships with several women, including model Liz Fuller and TV presenter Penny Smith.

"I dated a lot of lovely women," he reveals. ‘But none lasted. In the end I had to go, "What is the common denominator here?"

Paul with Kate, his former PA and now wife

Then the friend and fellow life coach Ronnie Rudin intervened. "He said:" I realized that you are dating many beautiful women, but you don't really like them. Think about who you love to be with; who is attracted to "." So Paul used his hypnotic powers to get "in a trance. Then I drew a spreadsheet of who I really loved. An Excel spreadsheet? Paul laughs. 'No, a spreadsheet in my subconscious. No I'm so weird! "The conclusion of the spreadsheet surprised him. He showed him that the person he loved spending the most time with was his 25-year-old AP Kate Davey." I thought, "My God, I secretly like it." I felt really uncomfortable. "

But not long after, he and Kate sat in Paul's kitchen with a bottle of wine. ‘I said:" Tell me something about you that I don't know "and she turned to me and said,quot; I love you ", and it was like,quot; Woohoo! "What happened next? Paul smiles. "Let's say he was passionate."

For starters, their employment relationship made things "difficult." Kate had been with Paul for a quarter of a century, first as her personal assistant, then as CEO of many of her companies. "We certainly had to redraw the boundaries," he says. Initially, they kept things secret, while spending less time working together one by one. They were encouraged by Paul's mother, Joan, 82, who for a long time urged him to go out with Kate.

The couple married in Barbados in 2016, and today, sitting in their living room in Kensington, West London, with Kate, Paul seems happy. "My values ​​have changed and that is because I am not only married, I am happily married," he says. "When I was single I said to myself:" Marriage is a trap. "But now I have found someone I really love being with."

Do not miss

Pablo's seven steps for a A happier love life in The Mail on Sunday today

Paul's transformation from city man to boy fond of marital happiness began nine years ago after his father's death. "I was in a terrible place," he says. Dad Dad's loss hit me hard. I was probably drinking too much. The real depression is when you don't care if you live or die. "

He finally realized that he had to put his "head in a better place." He tried several methods to help him "reinfect himself with the joy of life," such as Havening, a tactile therapy that is believed to increase the hormone of happiness, serotonin, reduce anxiety and eliminate bad memories. Presenting features in the new book of Paul Seven Things That Make or Break a Relationship. His book number 19 is particularly close to his heart. Its goal is to help readers find love or, if they are in a couple, keep the flame alive. "I could only have written the book because I was so wrong in the past," he says. What Paul now knows is that if you can't make relationships work, it's probably because you're sabotaging yourself. For some people, this is because they grew up with parents at war. But his were happily married. Instead, he deviated from the rails after "getting burned,quot; by a girlfriend of about 20 years.

‘I was so in love and then it didn't work out. She cheated on me, "Paul says." After that, I thought, "I will never be so vulnerable again."

Then Paul changed his approach to achieve wealth and fame. A boost, he says, that came from seeing his father run his construction company. ‘Some days the business was not good and I had to fire people. I thought, "I don't want that. I want to be rich." But I had not realized that having more money does not mean being happier. "

Growing up in Enfield, north London, Paul left school at age 17 with few qualifications and worked as a DJ in Topshop at Oxford Circus in London. He then moved to Capital Radio, which sent him to interview a hypnotist after his heart was broken. Paul went into a trance and then felt "deeply relaxed." Impressed, he began studying hypnosis and practicing with his friends, before presenting shows on stage, entertaining the public by washing the brains of adult men to "dance like a dancer, all kinds of stupidities."

His career shot up after realizing that hypnosis could help people improve their lives, with CDs, TV shows and motivational talks. He moved to Los Angeles in 2008 and for years had a lot of fun, celebrated, swam in his pool and drove classic cars. "But now the pressure of having to attend two parties a night is gone," he says. ‘I was chatting with David Walliams (whom he helped prepare to swim across the Canal) recently. He said: "I love going out, but I also love being at home with Netflix." I said: "I am totally with you." Now what makes me happy is my first cup of tea in the morning, walking my dog, being with Kate.

He finally realized that he had to put his "head in a better place,quot;

The couple is very different in style. Paul is the showman, "but she is the boss," he smiles. He says they rarely fight. "The last discussion we had was after dinner when he said," You paid too much attention to this person and cut me off. "I said," No, I didn't do it "and she said," Yes, you did. "In the past I thought you kept arguing until one of you gives up, but Kate is brilliant in saying," We agreed to disagree. "We just let it go."

He often compares notes with his friend Simon Cowell, another phobia of commitment turned into a family man. "We were on vacation a few years ago and he told me:" Who would have thought? "And I said:" Exactly! "I've never seen Simon happier."

It seems that the couple, now based in London to be closer to their friends, are having fun, with Paul reducing work commitments so they can travel. "We were in Barcelona recently and Kate said:" I didn't know I could be so happy. " ‘I'm still excited about that. I said thanks. That is my Nobel Prize. Work done. "& # 39;

Paul's latest book, Seven Things That Make or Break a Relationship, will be published by Bantam Press on February 13, priced at £ 14.99. To request a copy for £ 9.99 with free shipping until March 31, call 01603 648155 or go to mailshop.co.uk .