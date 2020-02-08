Paul Farnes, Last R.A.F. Ace of the Battle of Great Britain, dies at 101

But Mr. Farnes was concerned that the circumstances of his birth were an obstacle to joining the reserve. His adoptive mother wrote a letter on his behalf to the British Air Ministry expressing concern; They told him that if he passed all the tests, he would be welcome.

He was. After the war began in September 1939, Farnes entered active duty with the R.A.F., first published at a base in Filton, near Bristol, and then in France in the early 1940s.

He was an official commissioner after the Battle of Great Britain, became an instructor and served in Malta, North Africa and Iraq. He also led two squads in Britain.

After retiring from the R.A.F. In 1958, he worked for his father-in-law in a building materials supply business and helped run a hotel, both in the coastal city of Worthing, on the English Channel.

His survivors include a daughter, Linda Martin, and a son, Jonathan. His two wives died before him, as did a second son, Nicholas.

The air war against the Germans meant separating from the squad, finding something to shoot at, firing and then escaping to a safe place. But according to Mr. Farnes' story, it was also pleasant, because he was able to combine his love of flying with the mission of protecting Britain.

"The co. Often chose the following squad members who had to be,quot; ready, "and the two or three who were not elected would be quite fed up," he told History of War. “If he was not chosen, he would think: & # 39; Why can't I go? & # 39; I'm sure that one or two must have felt: & # 39; Well, thank God I'm not going! & # 39; But many of us were very happy to go. "