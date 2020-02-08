Parasite: the South Korean film that captivates the world | South Korea News

Seoul, South Korea – In the world of South Korean entertainment, few things are generating as much fuss and national pride as Parasite.

The dark comedy with class consciousness has had great success worldwide. Since its launch, Parasite has raised more than $ 160.8 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo, an income tracking service. He also took home the prestigious Palme d'Or from the Cannes Film Festival and an honor of "outstanding performance,quot; for his cast at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

%MINIFYHTMLb61c745d978f64b2c7e9825b551fe34411% %MINIFYHTMLb61c745d978f64b2c7e9825b551fe34412%

Bets are about to increase even more.

Plus:

If Parasite wins the Academy Award (also known as Oscar) for Best Picture on February 10, Bong Joon-ho's masterpiece will make history as the first foreign language film to win the award.

"Of course it would be a big problem to win (Best Movie)," Kim Kyung Hyun, a professor of East Asian Studies at the University of California Irvine, told Al Jazeera. "Do you deserve it? Yes, you deserve it … The first foreign language title to win an Oscar for best film? That would be something, right?"

National pride

Even without a victory in the Best Film, the global phenomenon of what Vanity Fair called "Parasite Fever,quot; has given South Korea much to boast about. The success of the film is distinguished from the fervor of fans around K-pop acts such as BTS or BLACKPINK and even the great popularity of Korean fashion and beauty brands.

South Korean director Bong Joon-ho (left) with the cast of Parasite shortly before its release in South Korea. He has already won the best Cannes film award (Lee Jin-man / AP Photo)

"I feel proud of the success of Parasite. This is the first time in history when we (Koreans) are not only recognized by filmmakers and critics, but by the general audience," said Kim Su-ji, a working medium for the industry "The fact that it was made by Koreans in Korean and that it was still loved and seen all over the world is surprising. It shows that a movie does not have to be in English to be & # 39; observable & # 39;".

"I am proud that Bong Joon-ho, as a Korean, represents the creative side of Korea that is not usually praised," said Kim Eun-ji, a human resources worker who has seen the film. "The parasite shows a very different side of Korean culture from what is currently seen."

Despite national pride, the Parasite director still responds to his success with a shrug and a modest joke. Bong Joon-ho made headlines late last year after apparently discarding the importance of an impending Oscar victory (Parasite is the first South Korean film to receive an Academy Award nomination for Best Film , Best Director or Best International Film).

"… It's no big deal," he told a Vulture journalist. "The Oscars are not an international film festival. They are very local."

Bong's confidence perhaps comes from the fact that he has already established a career in the world of international cinema.

His apocalyptic thriller, Snowpiercer, earned more than $ 86.7 million worldwide, while Okja, a 2017 movie with $ 50 million in Brad Pitt Plan B Entertainment funds, generated worldwide uproar after its release in Netflix.

"We should be critical of the Oscars. But at the same time, it is true that the Oscars bring a kind of brand recognition, and I think the Parasite nomination refers to how the South Korean film has achieved more and more international success ". Anthony Yooshin Kim, a visiting professor of American studies at Williams College, told Al Jazeera.

"But it is interesting that Parasite is the movie that is having this kind of breakthrough, because the South Korean film industry has proven to be really competitive for the past 25 years."

Formula for success.

The parasite certainly deserves praise for its history of various genres, its beautiful camera work and its award-winning actors. But one has to ask: what does the film that has aroused global interest in South Korean cinema have and why now, in 2020?

Bong Joon-ho's movie takes advantage of the global concern about inequality and division (Mario Anzuoni / Reuters)

For the experts, the answer is obvious: the parasite takes advantage of the deep sense of inequality and class divisions that are currently felt throughout the world.

"Korean cinema still lacked that movie that everyone can point out and say:" Oh, yes, South Korea did that. "Bong Joon-ho and Parasite now have that power of immediate recognition, and that is huge, "said Kim of the University of California Irvine.

"This is partly because Hollywood seems to be commenting on one of the biggest problems in the world today: the growing disparity between rich and poor, and Parasite does that."

The film is also undeniably successful for its witty humor and plot twists.

"It's a bit of horror, a bit of suspense, a bit of black comedy and melodrama, and romantic comedy is somehow mixed," Kim continued. "Not only is he entertained that way, but he is also capable of conveying a great social message. It is very difficult for a blockbuster to do that."

Parasite has already collected more than 150 awards, collecting two more at the recent Baftas in the United Kingdom.

Oscar or not Oscar, for many South Koreans, the recognition of the film is a sign that the world is finally waking up to what they have always appreciated: the art of Korean cinema.

"I've always been proud of Korean films and our cultural eye for theatricality, and Parasite is no different … It doesn't surprise me that one of us created something like that," Kim Na-hyun, an industry worker of marketing, he told Al Jazeera.

"I think Koreans have interesting stories to tell and an interesting way to tell stories. We have mastered the art of the comic moment," he added.