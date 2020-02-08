Pamela Anderson's separated husband, Jon Peters, ended his 12-day marriage by text message

WENN / Will Alexander

According to reports, the producer of & # 39; A Star Is Born & # 39; He informed the former actress of & # 39; Baywatch & # 39; that his marriage had ended by sending him a text message: & # 39; This whole marriage affair … has scared me & # 39 ;.

Pamela AndersonThe short-term marriage ended with a text message. Only one week after the previous one "Baywatch"The star announced her separation from Jon Peters, reports came out that it was her husband for 12 days who initiated the surprise separation.

Anderson and Peters allegedly spent only five days together before sending him the break message. According to Us Weekly, the executive producer of "Iron Man"He began his message by talking about his" beautiful and wonderful festival of love. "He followed it with a confession:" This whole marriage affair … has frightened me. "

"It made me realize that at 74 I need a quiet and simple life and not an international love story," supposedly read the text of the 74-year-old music mogul. "Therefore, I think the best thing we can do is that I'm going to go for a couple of days and maybe you need to go back to Canada. We did it. The world knows we did it and I think now we need to go on our own separate paths ".

Sharing his hope that the 52-year-old actress can forgive him, Peters noted that he still wants her to participate in his next film. "Private dancer"He signed his message with a statement that said:" I love you, Jon. I want to be in your life forever. "Us Weekly stated that she responded by simply saying that she forgave him.

In related news, Anderson and Peters were never legally married. Since they separated less than two weeks after exchanging votes in secret in Malibu, California, the couple has not yet submitted legal documents for their marriage, a source told PEOPLE.

In the sudden separation, the source also noted: "Although they have known each other for more than 30 years, they had never lived together. Living with someone, you really know them. Pam is romantic, but also very independent." The source added: "All this moved a little fast, so they both agreed to postpone it."

Anderson and Peters were married on January 20, more than 30 years after the first date. Days later, the "barbed wire"The actress issued a statement, announcing her decision to end her marriage." Life is a journey and love is a process, "he said." With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to postpone the formalization of our marriage certificate. and we put our faith in the process. "