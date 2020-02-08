Ozzy Osbourne Credits Tag bosses who robbed him of saving his life

Wenn

The Black Sabbath rocker says he would have spent all his money on drugs and would have died young if his etiquette bosses had not cheated him.

Ozzy Osbourne He thanked the music industry bosses who cheated him for a fortune to save his life by preventing him from spending money on drugs.

First Black saturday The leader, who recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, was known for his hard pranks in the 1970s and 1980s.

However, he says that things would have been even worse if he had access to the money he earned, instead of losing money to the heads of music labels through badly negotiated contracts and demands.

"In a way, it was a blessing that I never got all that cash in advance; because with the cash I had, I did a good job almost killing myself," he told the Broken Record podcast.

"I wouldn't be sitting here, that's for sure. If I had all the millions up front, we would have been fucking dead."

He also praised the wife. Sharon osbourne, who also acts as your manager, for helping you solve your life and stop being scammed.

"Sharon is my fucking rock. I'm lucky to have a wife on my side, because of these shitty men," he explains. "They stung us for a lot of cash. I've done some stupid things."