Ovie Soko anticipates NBA Primetime in Sky Sports: Bucks @ Magic and Celtics @ Thunder | NBA News

Who will prevail in this weekend's Primetime NBA games live on Sky Sports? Ovie Soko presents a preview of Bucks @ Magic and Celtics @ Thunder.

Milwaukee Bucks @ Orlando Magic, Saturday 10pm, Sky Sports Mix

The Bucks dropped a game to Denver recently, their only defeat in their last 10 games, and immediately won again. I was excited by the Orlando Magic before, but against this Milwaukee team? This team is a beast!

Seeing them closely in Paris left me speechless! His approach impressed me a lot. From the moment the media was allowed to take a look at their practice, the players were sharp, not much time was lost and I realized they were there to do business.

The Bucks are not trying to bring their best game depending on who they are playing against. They are trying to play at a constant level so that is all they know how to do.

I don't see Milwaukee slow down, even when they make No 1 seed safe. The reason I say that is because your second unit does the job as well as the initial five.















They are equipment that works like a machine, they connect parts and the pieces know how to operate when they are on the floor. They know exactly what is required and expected.

From that point of view, even if he began to delay the minutes of Giannis and his other main boys, the overall production of his well-oiled machine will not diminish.

So, in case you haven't noticed, I have the Bucks taking this one!

Boston Celtics @ Oklahoma City Thunder, Sunday 8:30 pm, Sky Sports Arena

I think Oklahoma City is one of the most difficult places for a visiting team. It is a risky place to play and if you are not clicking, they are a team that can catch you.

















Boston is losing its backcourt to Kemba Walker (hip injury) and Marcus Smart (thigh injury) right now and Jaylen Brown rolled his ankle in Wednesday's victory over the Magic. In addition, the position of big man of the Celtics has been a problem throughout the season.

The Thunder play well directed by Chris Paul and are a very dangerous team. I'm going to take a chance, especially because I know that (my Heatcheck counterpart) Mo (Mooncey) will see this, and I'll choose the Thunder to win this game.

