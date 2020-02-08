Oscar's most controversial dresses of all time

%MINIFYHTML96f54ff4e0f189ba607c271847bc080c11% %MINIFYHTML96f54ff4e0f189ba607c271847bc080c12%

Whether they did it intentionally or not, the choice of the attire of these stars has left speechless in past ceremonies of the Academy Awards for wrong reasons.

In addition to what the winner reveals, the appearance on the red carpet of celebrities is one of the most anticipated things in all awards events. For this reason, the guests dress at nine for such events, knowing that all eyes will be on them and in their fashion that particular day.

That was also the case of those who attended the Academy Awards over the years. But despite the effort to impress, no one can escape the police or fashion critics. Such things have happened to certain celebrities, whose dresses were considered inappropriate for the public event.

As this year's Oscars are just around the corner, let's take a look at the most controversial dresses at the last Academy Awards.

Barbra Streisand in 1969

Barbra Streisand in Arnold Scaasi

Barbara Streisand He definitely gained a lot of attention during his first time at the Academy Awards. The 26-year-old actress, who was chosen Best Actress for her role in "Funny Girl," opted for a Arnold Scaasi pant suit with flared legs and tuxedo cuffs. Later, his bold choice earned him criticism, as he revealed more than he expected.

Years later, the two-time Academy Award winner explained that she did not know the outfit was transparent. "I had no idea that when the lights came to that outfit, it would become transparent!" she said in a 2016 interview. "I wanted a white collar and some fists, which I had, and I wore my hair under my chin, because I thought to myself that I was going to win two Oscars in my life, and next time I will be more conservative. " "

Edy Williams in 1974

Edy Williams in bikini and pearl dress, respectively.

prior to Lady Gaga Y Katy Perry, there was Edy williams who is known for his extravagant outfits. While it was no surprise that he wore eccentric clothing for any awards event, two of his sets for two Academy Awards were particularly memorable because they were considered inappropriate for the event.

One was in 1974, when he came to the event with a leopard print bikini with a fur coat when he brought his pet dog, the Great Dane. There were still months left for summer at the time and he clearly wasn't on the beach, which didn't justify his outfit at all. Without showing any remorse, he did it again in 1986, while decorating the red carpet with a very revealing dress, or lack thereof. His outfit that year featured carefully arranged strands of pearls, leaving very little to the imagination.

Cher in 1986

Cher in a number of Bob Mackie

Another one who loved to dare with her outfits, Cher She dressed in a black sequined dress on her stomach designed by her former collaborator Bob Mackie, complete with a spectacular feather headdress that made her look like a Las Vegas showgirl. He was reportedly wearing the outfit as a challenging movement against the Academy, which did not nominate it for his "Mask" turn.

Years later, the singer / actress acknowledged that "some people in the Academy did not think that (she) was a serious actress" because of that dress. Regretting his choice of attire, he told British Vogue: "I always felt a little sad for having presented Don Ameche with his award for best supporting actor in that outfit. He seemed to make him a little nervous. "

Lizzy Gardiner in 1995

Lizzy Gardiner with an American Express Gold card dress that she created

Lizzy Gardiner, an Australian costume designer who won the Oscar in 1995 for the best costume design, should have known better what to wear or not to wear for such an event. When he attended the Academy Awards in the same year, he made the bad decision by wearing a dress made with 254 American Express Gold cards.

"I'm in ruin and I had nothing to wear. So I checked my list of good past ideas," he said about the dress at the time. But apparently he changed his mind after seeing it from other perspectives after the comments he received. "At night it really bothered a lot of people," Gardiner reflected later. "Many women, I think they felt eclipsed or pissed off because I wasn't taking things as seriously as I should."

Matt Stone and Trey Parker in 2000

Matt Stone and Trey Parker in dress

Two decades ago, LGBTQ problems were widely socialized as they are today. Therefore, it was an unusual sight when Matt stone Y Trey Parker Gala dress for the 2000 Academy Awards. The "South Park"counterfeit creators Jennifer LopezGrammys' iconic look and Gwyneth PaltrowThe Oscars princess dress while debuting.

As it was not impressive enough, the two comedy geniuses later admitted that they were drugged when they wore those dresses at the red carpet event. It was speculated that the two had taken cocaine that night, but clarified that they actually had a high acid content.

Bjork in 2001

Bjork in Marjan Pejoski

Because of his outfit at the 2001 Academy Awards, Bjork He deserved to make the list of the most extravagant moments in the Oscars. The Icelandic singer / actress wore a swan dress by Marjan Pejoski. The dress featured a full tulle skirt and a long swan neck, wrapped around Bjork's like a scarf. He even brought six ostrich eggs with her and spread them on the red carpet.

"Other people's bodyguards kept lifting them up and saying in their thick American accents: & # 39; Excuse me, ma'am, you dropped this & # 39;" he told GQ in an interview. Since then, the dress has been preserved in museums around the world and many have falsified their controversial dress.

Gwyneth Paltrow in 2002

Gwyneth Paltrow in Alexander McQueen

Gwyneth Paltrow He risked too much when he chose to depart from his elegant and often sweet red carpet look when he became glamorous in 2002. He wore a Alexander McQueen dress with a tight, puckered and taffeta skirt, which was criticized by critics.

But it was her decision to run out of a bra that made the "Shakespeare in Love" actress regret her appearance that night. "I still love the dress itself, but I should have worn a bra, and I should have had simple beach hair and less makeup," he said later. "Then it would have worked as I wanted, a little punk in the Oscars."

Charlize Theron in 2010

Charlize Theron in Dior

Charlize TheronThe dress for the 2010 Oscars would have been normal if it had not been for the wrongly placed details. The beautiful pink dress Dior of the actress presented two rosettes that were placed interestingly in the bust, attracting negative attention.

ME! News described the dress as "something far-fetched" that is "in the history books along with the" Bjork swan dress ", while other critics said the outfit made them" tear "due to the rose buds, which they compared with "portholes." However, the "Tully"The actress said" I loved this dress! "

Anne Hathaway in 2013

Anne Hathaway in Prada

Anne Hathaway He made a last-minute change before the 2013 Academy Awards, a decision he would regret until today. The "the Miserables"The actress originally planned to go with a Valentino dress, but finally she left with a Prada dress, because another guest was wearing a similar outfit with her first choice. Prada's pink number, unfortunately, drew a lot of attention for the darts in the chest that looked like her nipples.

"I look in the mirror, I turn to (her husband) Adam and say: & # 39; It seems that my nipples are hard & # 39;" recalled the Oscar-winning actress the first time she realized that something I was wrong with the dress. Without time, he had no choice but to hit the red carpet with the now infamous dress. She shared: "He says:" You look beautiful. Your nipples look pointed. The red carpet is about to close. We have to go ". "

Billy Porter in 2019

Billy Porter in Christian Siriano

There is no better place to raise awareness about social issues than the Academy Awards. An LGBTQ icon, Billy porter He was not afraid to break the limits of fashion by attending the 2019 show with a Christian Siriano tuxedo dress. True to the name, the outfit was a mixture of both, with a top with a collar and a full skirt.

"I want people to understand that you don't have to understand or even agree with the authenticity or truth of other people, but we must all respect each other," he told Vogue about the message he wanted to send with his outfit. While many praised him for his bravery, not a few criticized him for his unusual attire. "Almost as disturbing as half man half motorcycle," an Internet user called the actor by his gaze that night.