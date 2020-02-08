Odion Ighalo: Manchester United striker will not travel to Spain for training camp | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLe85cf43752d337b5ede26ca08bd2618411% %MINIFYHTMLe85cf43752d337b5ede26ca08bd2618412%

The forward will remain in Manchester due to possible changes in border restrictions for people arriving in the UK from China







The new signing of Manchester United, Odion Ighalo, will not travel to Spain with the club, since it is not guaranteed that it will eliminate immigration from the United Kingdom on its return, if border restrictions are hardened to travelers who have been in China in the Last 14 days

Striker Ighalo joined United on loan from Shanghai Shenhua Chinese club on the day of the deadline.

United will travel to Spain on Saturday for a warm weather camp, but Nigeria's international will remain in Manchester in a personal training and training program.

A statement from the club said: "The club can also confirm that, due to the current situation in China, it has been decided that the new signing Odion Ighalo will not travel to Spain since it is not guaranteed to clear immigration from the United Kingdom upon its return Border restrictions tighten travelers who have been in China in the last 14 days. "

More to follow …