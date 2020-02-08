Odion Ighalo: Manchester United striker stays in the UK while coronavirus controls could be hardened | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML2b2003f10113fed4a29402ade767b29c11% %MINIFYHTML2b2003f10113fed4a29402ade767b29c12%

The forward will stay in Manchester due to possible changes in border restrictions for people who arrive in the UK and who have recently been in China







%MINIFYHTML2b2003f10113fed4a29402ade767b29c13% %MINIFYHTML2b2003f10113fed4a29402ade767b29c14%

%MINIFYHTML2b2003f10113fed4a29402ade767b29c15% %MINIFYHTML2b2003f10113fed4a29402ade767b29c16%

Odion Ighalo will not go to the Manchester United training camp in Spain for fear that the coronavirus outbreak may lead to being denied entry to the United Kingdom.

Striker Ighalo joined United on loan from Shanghai Shenhua Chinese club on the day of the deadline and arrived in Manchester last week.

There are currently three cases of coronavirus, the infection that was first reported in Wuhan, China, in the United Kingdom.

United will travel to Spain on Saturday for a warm-weather camp, but Nigeria's international will remain in Manchester on a personal training and training program amid fears that his recent time in China could deny reentry to the United Kingdom.

A statement from the club said: "The club can also confirm that, due to the current situation in China, it has been decided that the new signing Odion Ighalo will not travel to Spain since it is not guaranteed to clear immigration from the United Kingdom upon its return Border restrictions tighten travelers who have been in China in the last 14 days. "

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer added: "Odion will stay in Manchester because he arrived from China in the last 14 days.

"Due to the situation in China, we are not sure if he would be allowed to return to England if he leaves the country again, so he stays here working with a personal trainer, an individual program and his family can settle in England as well.

"Of course he would have liked to have come with the players and meet them, but the risk (of possible border restrictions), we don't want to take that."