Nominees for the 2020 Razzie Awards: the complete list

It is that time of year!

Nominations for the 2020 Razzie Awards, Also known as Golden Raspberry Awards, have been officially announced. It is the only awards ceremony that celebrates the "worst,quot; movies, actors, actresses and others in the industry last year.

Usually, the annual ceremony is held one day before the Oscars. However, due to the intense calendar of the awards season this year, the Razzies announced that it would change things.

"Due to the accelerated Oscar 2020 calendar, which has stressed the entire industry and is about to ruin the holidays for everyone, here at the top levels of the Razzie Organization we have decided to avoid anxiety and set our own calendar this year, "a message read on your site.

At this time, a new date for the show has not yet been established.

In addition to the change, this year marks the first time the awards ceremony will be televised. For those who have access to the Comedy Dynamics channel, they can tune in to the event full of stars!