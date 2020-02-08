Nominees for the 2020 Razzie Awards: the complete list

It is that time of year!
Nominations for the 2020 Razzie Awards, Also known as Golden Raspberry Awards, have been officially announced. It is the only awards ceremony that celebrates the "worst,quot; movies, actors, actresses and others in the industry last year.
Usually, the annual ceremony is held one day before the Oscars. However, due to the intense calendar of the awards season this year, the Razzies announced that it would change things.
"Due to the accelerated Oscar 2020 calendar, which has stressed the entire industry and is about to ruin the holidays for everyone, here at the top levels of the Razzie Organization we have decided to avoid anxiety and set our own calendar this year, "a message read on your site.
At this time, a new date for the show has not yet been established.
In addition to the change, this year marks the first time the awards ceremony will be televised. For those who have access to the Comedy Dynamics channel, they can tune in to the event full of stars!
This year, three films tied in most of the Razzie nominations, which include Cats, A family funeral of Madea Y Rambo: Last Blood. Each received eight nominations in the Worst Movie, Supporting Actress, Screen Combo and Screenplay categories.
Before the ceremony begins, see the full list of nominees below:
Worst Image:
Cats
Fanatic
The persecution of Sharon Tate
A family funeral of Madea
Rambo: Last Blood
Worst actor:
James Franco, Zeroville
David Harbor, Hellboy
Matthew McConaughey, Serenity
Sylvester Stallone, Rambo: Last Blood
John Travolta, The fanatic, commercial painting
Worst actress:
Hilary Duff, The persecution of Sharon Tate
Anne Hathaway The hustle, serenity
Francesca Hayward, Cats
Tyler Perry (as Medea), A family funeral of Madea
Rebel Wilson, Hustle
Worst secondary actress:
Jessica Chastain, Dark fenix
Cassi Davis A family funeral of Madea
Judi Dench Cats
Fenessa Pineda, Rambo: first blood
Rebel Wilson, Cats
Worst secondary actor:
James corden Cats
Tyler perry A family funeral of Madea (as "Joe,quot;)
Tyler perry A family funeral of Madea (as "Uncle Heathrow,quot;)
Seth Rogen Zeroville
Bruce Willis Glass
Worst screen combo:
Two balls of half feline / half human hair, Cats
Jason Derulo and his "bulge,quot; neutralized by CGI Cats
Tyler Perry and Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry), A family funeral of Madea
Sylvester Stallone and his helpless anger, Rambo: Last Blood
John Travolta and any script he accepts
Worst director:
Fred Durst Fanatic
James Franco, Zeroville
Adrian Grunberg, Rambo: Last Blood
Tom hooper Cats
Neil Marshall Hellboy
Worst Screenplay:
Cats Lee Hall, Tom Hooper
The persecution of Sharon TateDanial Farrands
HellboyAndrew Cosby
A family funeral of MadeaTyler perry
Rambo: Last BloodMatthew Cirulnick, Sylvester Stallone
Worst remake, scam or sequel:
Dark fenix
Godzilla: king of monsters
Hellboy
A family funeral of Madea
Rambo: Last Blood
Worse reckless contempt for human life and public property:
Dragged through concrete
The persecution of Sharon Tate
Hellboy
jester
Rambo: Last Blood
Razzie Redeemer Award:
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite is my name
Keanu Reeves, John Wick 3, Toy Story 4
Adam Sandler, Uncut gems
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Will Smith, Aladdin
