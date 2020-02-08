Nine television shows that should have stopped after one season

%MINIFYHTML2d6aaf3b62e2ea9e1536c5f2229b86ca11% %MINIFYHTML2d6aaf3b62e2ea9e1536c5f2229b86ca12%

It is a tragedy with which avid viewers will be familiar: some programs do not know when to end. The limited series are no longer so limited. Programs that looked promising in their childhood lost focus in the second or third season.

It is always sad to see that something you once liked is below your own standards. There are, of course, notable exceptions to this phenomenon: some series manage to show even more promise in their second installments than in their originals. Just look Flea bag and his second winning series of an Emmy and a Golden Globe.

Even more recently, Netflix YOU He managed to get a second season that proved to be as good, if not better, than the first.





Even so, a program that closes while ahead is still an event rare enough to be considered front page news. Some Watchmen Fans even rejoiced when it was reported that the program was unlikely to return for a second season, and that the existing season was so well crafted that it could be alone. Creator Damon Lindelof said USA Today He is not interested in taking the series further.

Since Big little lies to 13 reasons whyHere are nine shows that would have been wise to follow WatchmenExample s example:

1/9 Big little lies Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz and Shailene Woodley combine to form TV Gold in Big little lies. But the second season, despite Meryl Streep's welcome addition to the cast, failed to regain the charm of the first season. Originally, the series was based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty from 2014, and maybe it should have ended where the book ended. Hulu 2/9 The Wizards The first season of The Wizards It was intriguing, capricious, touching and deliberately kitsch, all at the same time. While it's always nice to revisit the magical world of Fillory, the subsequent seasons of the program never reached the level of their initial delivery. Netflix 3/9 Strange things This writer does not agree, but Strange things It was a popular election in a recent discussion on Twitter about TV shows that should have ended after a season. It can be argued that seasons two and three were not up to the excitement of the first, although without them, fans would never have witnessed Steve Harrington's transformation from an annoying athlete to an incredible nanny for our younger heroes. Something to ponder. Netflix 4/9 13 reasons why Regardless of whether he liked or did not like the premise of 13 reasons why, from a purely television point of view, the first season was good: suspense, sometimes touching and with some strong sequences. Everything fell apart with the lackluster second and third season. I like Big little lies, 13 reasons why It was based on a book (this one by Jay Asher) and probably should have adhered to the material it provided. Netflix 5/9 True detective Not to take Mahershala Ali's performance off in the third season, but True detectiveThe second and third seasons were not as entertaining as the first, starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. Hulu 6/9 Prison Break Prison Break He had a simple concept: Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) is imprisoned on purpose because he has a master plan to escape along with his brother, who has been unjustly convicted. And indeed, the two escape at the end of the season one along with six other inmates. This seemed a natural conclusion to the show, but it continued for four more seasons. Hulu 7/9 Westworld Westworld The first season was intelligent, beautifully filmed and painfully suspenseful. After that things got … complicated. Hulu 8/9 Blood line Blood line He was a critical favorite as a result of his first season, but seasons two and three only attracted mixed reviews. The show, directed by Kyle Chandler, Ben Mendelsohn, Linda Cardellini and Norbert Leo Butz, concluded in 2017. Netflix 9/9 Heroes Heroes It was the talk of the city at the time of its premiere in 2006. After an acclaimed first season, the second installment was not as well received, and seasons three and four experienced a similar fate. NBC

In the case of WatchmenSaid Lindelof USA Today who has "given (his) blessing,quot; to HBO if the network wants to continue the program with another person.

It is not clear if HBO will take advantage of it.