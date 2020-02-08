Nick Cannon about Eminem & # 39; shamelessly & # 39; despising black girls in their songs: it's & # 39; institutional racism & # 39;

WENN / Ivan Nikolov

This comes after the presenter of & # 39; Singer Masked & # 39; will accuse Slim Shady of resorting to botox so he could age & # 39; gracefully & # 39; while rapping about it in his song & # 39; Pray for Him & # 39 ;.

Nick cannon keep hitting Eminem despite the rapper's lack of response. The spitter "Canceled: Invitation" discussed the unpublished song of Em that he recorded in 1988. In the fragment, which appeared in "Canceled: Invitation", Em could be heard displeasing the black girls.

"Very racist, rather than racist," Nick said about the record during an interview with VLADTV. "If you listen to the whole song, it is clearly a song in which you are disrespecting the black queens. It does not go through the branches, what it said is: & # 39; Black girls are silly, black girls are silly. They just want your money. & # 39; "

Vlad then said there were supposedly more early Eminem songs with questionable content. "Yes," "The masked singer"The host responded." [There it is] where he is saying n *** a and all that **.

Nick then expressed disappointment when he saw people defending the track, while someone else could have been "canceled" if they did the same. "Do you know what the defense was? & # 39; He already apologized for that & # 39;" shouted the 39-year-old man. "Probably the weakest apology in history: & # 39; I was young and had a black girlfriend who cheated on me and was angry & # 39; … regrets his individual racism, definitely, I think he regrets saying the things he said when he was younger. But he does not regret institutional racism, because it is his product. "

This comes after Nick accused Slim Shady of resorting to botox so he could age "gracefully" while rapping about it in his song "Pray for Him." In discussing the matter with Vlad, Nick noted: "Eminem does not look the same as before."

He continued to reveal the supposed evidence: "The proof is in the pudding. It could be years of drug use. You know, we don't want to make fun of any of that. It seems like he's on the right track, but something continues. His shit is done every time stronger as the years go by. "

In another part of the interview, Nick addressed the claims that he was being homophobic when he claimed that Em let his driver practice oral sex. "Some people said I was being homophobic. I thought: & # 39; I'm not afraid of being disgusting. There's nothing scary about that, if that's what you like & # 39;" he insisted. "I thought: & # 39; Bring all your boyfriends to the show. Come to the show muthaf ** ka & # 39;". "