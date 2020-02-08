New Zealand vs India – summary and statistics

New Zealand secured a tense 22-run victory over India in its second one-day international at Eden Park on Saturday to secure the three-game series with a game to spare.

Chasing 274 to win, India was fired for 251 in 48.3 overs, with sick Black Caps captain Tim Southee (2-41) and debutant Kyle Jamieson (2-42) impressing.

Southee wasn't sure if he would play the game due to an outbreak of gastroenteritis that forced Mitchell Santner to retire and assistant coach Luke Ronchi to act as a substitute fielder, but bravely threw 10 overs, taking two key wickets, before leaving the field .

Ravindra Jadeja (55) produced a magnificent rear guard after reaching the fold with India in trouble with 96-5 and was about to win the game in association with the fast bowler Navdeep Saini (45), the couple with 76 for the 8th wicket.

New Zealand had scored 273-8 in their innings after being put to bat, Ross Taylor followed his century in the first game at Hamilton with 73 not eliminated.

Martin Guptill broke a run-a-ball 79 at the top of the order, sharing an opening position of 93 races with Henry Nicholls (41), but Guptill's escape in 30 stopped New Zealand's momentum and collapsed. from 157-2 to 197-8 for the 42nd.

Taylor then combined with debutante bowler Jamieson (25th) in an uninterrupted ninth wicket association of 76 races to give the home team at least one respectable goal to defend.

The battery of sewing bowlers from New Zealand reduced India to 96-5, the Jamieson Prithvi Shaw bowling for its first ODI wicket, while Southee claimed the key scalp of Captain Virat Kohli (15), also played.

Shreyas Iyer, who averaged 51 in the T20 series between the two teams and scored his first ODI century in the first game, hit fifty, but was then caught by 52 to leave his team 129-6 in the 28th.

Jadeja and Saini broke 76 80-ball races to suddenly give India a chance, taking advantage of the momentum as the required runs were reduced to 52 of the last six overs.

But, Jamieson knocked down Saini in 45 so that the game receded on the road to New Zealand, Yuzvendra Chahal (10) was ejected in 48 and then Jadeja was caught in the fence with nine remaining balls to finish the game and secure a Serie. Win for the hosts.

