New husband of the newly married British with coronavirus isolated in & # 39; small room & # 39;

A British honeymoon with coronavirus was isolated in a hospital room after being taken off a cruise ship in Japan affected by a disease.

Alan Steele was aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship when he was quarantined at the Yokohama port after 61 passengers tested positive for the virus.

He was transferred to the medical center on Friday. His new wife Wendy was forced to remain aboard the ship, but has been in regular telephone contact with him.

She posted on Facebook earlier today to give an update on her condition. She said: "Alan is fine, Japanese doctors are excellent."

It is in a small room. Only the doctor and the nurse visit him.

It was a difficult first night without Alan. But hey, we are constantly in touch. Japanese doctors are excellent and in good hands.

Alan Steele (pictured with his new wife Wendy) was removed today from Princess Diamond and sent to the hospital on the continent after testing positive for the virus.

Steele was one of 41 people who learned that they had the virus after 171 remaining test results returned on Friday, tripling the total number of ship virus patients from 20 to 61.

The newly diagnosed also include 21 Japanese citizens, as well as eight Americans, five Canadians, five Australians and one Argentine.

Thirty-five of the infected people were over 60 years old. All will be taken to medical institutions in Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa and Shizuoka.

Mrs. Marshall Steele said she was starting to suffer from & # 39; cabin fever & # 39; while she was still confined in her room on the ship, a shared state with almost 3,700 passengers and crew.

A total of 78 British passport holders, including the crew, were among those who boarded the ship.

The ship's operator, Princess Cruises, said the ship's quarantine should end on February 19, provided there are no "unforeseen developments."

They also confirmed that all affected guests were transferred to hospitals.

Alan Steele (pictured on the right) was separated from his new wife Wendy (pictured on the left of the cruise) and was taken to the Diamond Princess after learning the results of their tests in Yokohama Bay

The newlyweds, from Wolverhampton, who had just married last month, initially left & # 39; private & # 39; and & # 39; on tapes & # 39; when they separated

Mrs. Marshall Steele turned to social media at that time to say that she could not take care of him despite being a nurse.

She wrote: & # 39; They just took Alan. I'm on tapes. He's healthy and doesn't show any symptoms.

& # 39; I'm disconsolate … if he ends up sick, I can't take care of him. Not only as a wife … but as a nurse.

The newly diagnosed also include 21 Japanese citizens, as well as eight Americans, five Canadians, five Australians and one Argentine. In the picture: medical workers with protective suits take out the belongings of cruise passengers

All those infected will be taken to medical institutions in Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa and Shizuoka. Photo: aerial photography shows passengers and staff on the ship

Mrs. Marshall Steele said she was starting to suffer from & # 39; cabin fever & # 39; while she was still confined to her room on the ship, a shared state with almost 3,700 passengers and crew.

& # 39; Apologies if this sounds too emotional, but that you take away your husband. I'm not sure how long it will take until I see him again.

& # 39; In my working life, my colleagues said & # 39; steel balls & # 39; but not today. Counting the days until I can laugh at stupid things with my husband again.

Steele had not been showing symptoms of the virus and hoped he could only be a "carrier,quot;, but faced a long quarantine in the hospital on the continent.

He was the second citizen of the United Kingdom who is known to have the virus, after a businessman who had recently returned from Singapore tested positive in Brighton yesterday.

A team of health workers in hazardous materials suits on the Yokohama coast today, where Japanese authorities said the count of coronavirus patients aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship had increased to 61

Health workers wearing protective suits carry bags to an ambulance near the Diamond Princess cruise ship today, which is anchored and held in quarantine near the cruise terminal of Daikoku Pier in Yokohama

Health workers with protective gear were still working in Yokohama Bay when Friday night fell with Princess Diamond in quarantine

A worker in a hazardous materials suit drives a forklift to load supplies on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama today

Masked passengers are seen today on the deck of the ship, where passengers in windowless cabins inside the cabins have only been allowed on briefly open decks under strict conditions.

A woman holds a Japanese flag that says & # 39; drug shortage & # 39; on the Diamond Princess cruise while another 41 people tested positive for the deadly coronavirus on Friday.

An officer in a protective suit walks near the Diamond Princess cruise ship anchored in the port of Yokohama today

Japan's Self-Defense Forces officers used canvas sheets to cover the Diamond Princess cruise runway on Friday when another 41 people tested positive for the deadly flu virus after 20 were taken to hospitals on the mainland in early this week.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship, with more than 3,700 people in quarantine on board due to fear of the new coronavirus, is anchored at the cruise terminal of Daikoku pier in Yokohama port

Experts say cruise ships are vulnerable to the spread of viruses Cruises are vulnerable to the spread of viruses due to the large number of older passengers who are confined together and have extracted large amounts of money for their vacations, experts say. Professor William Keevil said some passengers may not be willing to present their symptoms to avoid putting an expensive vacation at risk. The Southampton professor said keeping guests in their cabins was the "best option,quot; until the incubation period has passed, which is believed to have been around for 14 days. The crews are "very aware of the spread of the disease on board, as they can have hundreds or thousands of passengers in a relatively confined and isolated environment for days or weeks," he said. "They trust the honesty of the passengers who declare if they are not well or have had a recent illness while boarding the ship." "The problem is that some potentially sick passengers, having waited for their vacations and spent a lot of money, don't want to get lost and board the ship anyway." & # 39; Alternatively, someone can innocently board the ship without any symptoms that subsequently develop on board. They must declare this immediately and isolate themselves. It is not yet known exactly how the new coronavirus spreads, but similar viruses spread through the drops produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. "Outbreaks of gout spread diseases such as influenza and norovirus are relatively common,quot; on such ships, said Professor Paul Hunter of the University of East Anglia. & # 39; Cruises often have a large number of passengers and crew, these people come from all over the world, and passengers are at least often elderly. & # 39; Since many passengers spend much of their time indoors, one would expect that gout-like diseases (the new virus) spread easily on board. "As passengers spread throughout the world, outbreaks aboard these ships will have the potential to improve the worldwide spread of this current epidemic."

The jump in the number of virus cases aboard the ship has raised concerns among the 2,600 passengers on the ship that they are kept in the dark about the crisis.

An American passenger told a journalist that she was "scared … I don't want to leave this ship in a box."

Others have expressed fear about the decline in medical supplies, including a Japanese passenger who lifted a sign from his balcony today declaring a "shortage of medication,quot; in Yokohama Bay.

Japan ordered the ship to be quarantined after it was discovered that a former 80-year-old passenger who left the ship in Hong Kong last month had the virus, which killed more than 630 people.

The 3,711 people on board were examined for the virus, and 273 of them were selected for further tests because they showed symptoms, had landed in Hong Kong or had been in contact with the 80-year-old.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the Japanese authorities announced that the first batch of 102 test results had produced 20 positive results.

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told reporters today that the 171 results of the remaining tests had shown 41 cases of coronaviruses, representing a total of 61 of the 273 that were examined.

"Today they will be sent to hospitals in several prefectures, and now we are preparing for that," said the health minister.

Passengers were to be taken to medical facilities in Tokyo and the nearby prefectures of Saitama Chiba and Kanagawa, as well as Shizuoka Prefecture in central Japan.

Later, Mr. Steele revealed himself on Facebook as one of the virus patients, saying: & # 39; Just so everyone knows they've diagnosed me that I have the virus and they are sending me to the hospital.

"I would also like to say that at this moment I am not showing any symptoms, so I may be a carrier. I will let you know how I am doing when possible.

A neighbor, Veronica Richards, 72, said today that Ms. Steele was a home-based worker and a single mother who had married Mr. Steele after divorcing her previous husband.

"This will give you something to talk about," he said.

& # 39; I knew he was on his honeymoon and was waiting for his return at any moment. She is a lovely woman and always has a bit of drama in her life.

& # 39; I haven't met him (Alan) correctly and I hope he got over it when he does. I don't need that coronavirus, I have enough on my plate with my hip.

The 20 people who were previously diagnosed with the virus have already been removed from the ship by health workers in protective suits of hazardous materials and taken to hospitals in the continent.

One of them is in a serious condition, a health ministry official said, without providing further details.

Tests for the coronavirus could now be extended to other passengers who are & # 39; susceptible to the disease, including the elderly and those with other medical conditions & # 39 ;, said the minister of health.

In addition, passengers who had close contact with the 61 virus patients may also be subject to further tests to contain the spread of the virus.

An official from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan said today that the quarantine would end on February 19, more than two weeks after the ship arrived in Japan.

The official also rejected fears that the virus could spread through the ship's ventilation system.

Tour operator Princess Cruises confirmed the end date of February 19, except for unforeseen developments & # 39 ;.

Medical personnel dressed in protective equipment prepare to provide care for patients suspected of coronavirus on board the cruise.

Passengers stand on their balconies aboard the ship today, some of them with masks and warm coats.

Medical personnel in hazardous materials suits go through the ambulances at the Yokohama pier, where they are helping the Diamond Princess.

Officials in protective suits drive an ambulance near the cruise today after another 41 cases of coronavirus were confirmed

Passengers aboard the quarantined ship look from their balconies today, saluting the media at the Yokohama port

A passenger greets side by side with a face mask of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, where 10 more people tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, as it is anchored at the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, on Friday

A Japanese Self-Defense Forces officer with a face mask is seen next to the Diamond Princess cruise ship while the ship was ready for refueling

Today, health workers were working on the coast dressed in white dangerous material suits, complete with face masks and helmets.

An extensible passage with white tents was taken to a door next to the huge cruise, apparently to protect the identity of the people evacuated from the boat.

As the ship docked, passengers who had been told they would have to remain on board for days, even if negative tests for the virus came out on their balconies, some greeted the assembled media or took pictures.

The people on board described the confusion and boredom after being confined in their cabins and forbidden even to walk through the halls after the decision of the Japanese authorities to quarantine the ship.

Passengers in cabins without windows inside the cabins have only been briefly allowed on open decks, under strict conditions, including the use of a mask at all times.

"Quarantine officials require that you avoid congregating in large groups and maintaining a separation of at least one meter between them when they speak," the ship's captain said in an announcement Friday morning.

"We demand that you wear at least warm clothes, a hat and a scarf if possible."

Experts say that cruise ships are particularly vulnerable due to the large number of passengers, many of them elderly people, in a confined space.

The ship has spent much of its time anchored in Yokohama Bay, where forklift drivers with hazardous materials suits have helped load supplies into the ship.

He has also returned to the open sea to collect seawater, which can be converted for use in showers and drinking water.

This morning, Briton David Abel, who is with his wife Sally, said: “ My biggest concern now is to inform the captain and the crew that we want to be informed of what is happening. We don't want second hand news, we don't want rumors, we want to know exactly what's going on & # 39;

A man with protective equipment is seen at the port where the Diamond Princess cruise ship is located as they prepare to deliver more supplies this morning.

Olivia Capodicasa (pictured) was on the last night of her cruise with her grandmother when the ship was blocked

British passenger David Abel, who travels with his wife Sally, expressed anger today because the passengers were discovering news from the media and told the captain: "We don't want second-hand news, we want to know exactly what's going on." & # 39;

He said today: & # 39; The temperatures have not taken us, they have not asked us any more questions … that has not happened for days, so how can medical people control the health situation of 3,600 passengers on board? So this is what needs to be answered.

He also expressed concern that, along with the dozens of other Britons on board, he could be quarantined once more when they arrive.

The UK government quarantined 93 people in the Wirral after taking them back from Wuhan, the Chinese city in the center of the outbreak.

"It would be really good if the Interior Ministry published something in the news." Mr. Abel added. "It would certainly reassure the minds of the British."

There are 78 people with British passports aboard the ship, including crew members, but there are currently no plans to take anyone back to the UK.

The coronavirus epidemic has so far claimed 630 lives and infected more than 28,000 people in 28 countries and territories around the world, but 99 percent of infections have been in China.

For breakfast, quarantined cruises were served yesterday with a salad of miserable fruits, cakes (sweet and savory), a Fru Fru yogurt and a glass of apple juice.

Health workers in protective suits lifted fences on Wednesday while passengers who were diagnosed with the virus are transferred

Officers with protective equipment carry luggage bags after the people who were transferred from the Diamond Princess cruise ship on Wednesday when the first 10 people were removed, another 10 confirmed they had the virus on Thursday and another 41 on Friday.

American lawyer Matt Smith, 57, and his wife Katherine have a suite with their own balcony, but they said the quarantine was a "hard-to-swallow pill."

"My thinking is that, the greater the number they diagnose on the ship, the greater the chances that they will find some reason to extend the quarantine," he said.

Also among the stranded on board are 233 Australians, including Olivia Capodicasa, from Melbourne, who was on the last night of his cruise with his grandmother when the ship was blocked.

He described the conditions as "hell,quot; and said he had been watching movies to pass the time.

"It's been 24 hours stuck here," he told Sunrise Thursday morning. "I think he's really starting to hit me now that this is the reality and I'm not going home soon."

Passengers learned of the new Internet infections before they were announced on the ship, said a 43-year-old Hong Kong resident who is on the ship with his family.

A separate cruise ship, the World Dream, is quarantined in Hong Kong after eight former passengers tested positive for the virus.

The 3,600 passengers on the ship face a third stranded night, but the conditions are less strict and there are still no confirmed cases of viruses on board.

In addition, more than 2,000 people are abandoned aboard the MS Westerdam after Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines and Guam refused entry.

Japanese leader Shinzo Abe said yesterday that his country would not allow the landing of foreign passengers, and said there were virus suspects on board.

However, cruise operator Holland America said last night that "the ship is not in quarantine and there are no known cases of coronavirus on board."

