New Delhi of India votes amid protests for citizenship law | India News

The capital of India voted in a crucial state election with Prime Minister Narendra Modi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trying to regain power after a 22-year gap and a landslide victory in national polls last year.

On Saturday, residents formed in long lines in the neighborhoods of New Delhi, where a total of 14.7 million voters are registered to vote. The results will be declared on Tuesday.

The polls confronted Modi's Hindu nationalist BJP against the Aam Aadmi Party (Common Party of Man or AAP) of the current Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was born from an anti-corruption campaign in 2012 and is considering a second five-year term in office .

Policies in favor of the poor of the AAP have focused on arranging state schools and providing free medical care and bus fares for women during their first term.

During the 2015 elections, AAP won a landslide victory, winning 67 of 70 seats.

Modi's BJP was expelled from power in New Delhi in 1998 by the Congress party, which ruled the national capital for 15 years.

The BJP has lost power in the key elections of the state assembly in recent years, such as Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh, which further increases the stakes in this election.

In reporting from New Delhi, Elizabeth Puranam of Al Jazeera said: "They (BJP) have been losing power at the state level for the past 18 months to two years, even in states that are considered the heart of the Hindi."

Exit polls transmitted by Indian news channels shortly after the polls ended on Saturday predicted a good performance for the AAP, which could win more than 50 seats.

The BJP is expected to win approximately 15 seats, while the Congress party will reach a distant third place.

Surveys amid anti-CAA protests

The election is considered proof of Modi's popularity after months of deadly national anti-government protests against a new Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) That saw thousands of people take to the streets daily in New Delhi and throughout India.

The new law makes it easier for non-Muslim minorities in three neighboring countries to become Indian citizens.

The CAA and the National Registry of Citizens proposed at the national level have fueled the suspicion that Modi wants to turn secular India into a Hindu nation, something his party denies.

In its New Delhi campaign, Modi's BJP focused on issues at the national level such as the approval of the CAA, which critics say is anti-Muslim, and led one of the most divisive voting campaigns, with its leaders urging people to "shoot,quot; the protesters

"Two BJP politicians were banned from campaigning after one compared the protesters with rapists and murderers and said they want to turn India into a Muslim country. Another said the protesters should be shot," Puranam de Al Jazeera said. .

The right-wing BJP appealed to its Hindu base with actions such as revoking the limited autonomy of the controversial Muslim-majority Kashmir region and supporting a controversial court ruling that cleared the way for the construction of a Hindu temple in a heavily contested site in the north from india

Voting in the national capital also occurred when India's economic growth is the slowest in six years.

A victory for the BJP would be enormously symbolic and would probably embolden Modi and his party to continue pursuing a pro-Hindu agenda, while a loss could further affect their popularity.

"They (BJP) should be shaken. We are poor, but we are also human. They only talk about divisions," said Shabnam Mukhtar, a housewife from Shaheen Bagh, a working-class neighborhood in New Delhi where women Muslims have led a sit-in for almost two months to protest against the CAA.