Neo-Nazis from all over Europe meet in Budapest | Hungary News

Budapest, Hungary – While the rest of Europe commemorates 75 years of being freed from the scourge of Adolf Hitler, an estimated 600 neo-Nazis from across the continent gathered on Saturday in a park in Budapest to cry.

They gathered in the capital of Hungary for what they call the "Honor Day,quot;, commemorating an escape attempt by Nazi forces besieged in 1945. Covered in black and with flags of their respective far-right movements across Europe, they placed crowns of flowers to honor the Nazis and their collaborators whom they call "heroes,quot;.

"We have the same enemies today, as we had 75 years ago," Matthias Deyda, of the German right-wing group Die Rechte, told the crowd on Saturday. "The enemy is not called Muller or Mayer. No, our enemy is called Rothschild or Goldman and Sachs."

But the event did not happen without protest. Anti-fascist protesters organized two separate meetings, attended by some 300 counter-demonstrators who sang, sounded sirens and played the drums to try to drown the presence of the extreme right less than 100 meters (328 feet) away, protected by a police . cord.

After the commemoration, it is estimated that several thousand people began a night march from Budapest, following the route of almost 60 km (37 miles) of the attempted escape to a village northwest of the city.

The organizers also had to organize a concert at night, in a place that was only made public late Friday, with five bands that are well known in the neo-Nazi music scene.

The annual event is only promoted by the farthest fringes of the extreme right, but its continued popularity has aroused the fear that the message of the extreme right will slowly seep into the mainstream.

The event was received with counter-protests (Michael Colborne / Al Jazeera)

In February 1945, the Nazi allied Hungary was close to the capitulation, and the Soviet Red Army had already occupied most of Budapest. Nazi forces and their Hungarian collaborators hid on the slopes overlooking the frozen Danube River, under siege and waiting for the inevitable.

In desperation, almost 30,000 of them, including civilians, tried to break the Soviet siege to reach the territory controlled by the Nazis.

They failed. While a few hundred passed the Soviet lines, most were captured or killed. Budapest surrendered to the Soviets two days later.

Despite the plan's failure, Hungarian neo-Nazis have been commemorating it for more than 20 years, said Bulcsu Hunyadi, an expert on extremism at the Hungarian think tank Political Capital.

"The most serious, most violent and aggressive types of people attend this event," Hunyadi said. Even so, no serious incidents were reported immediately after the event.

The commemoration has changed over the years, from attracting a few dozen neo-Nazis in the 2000s to more than 500 today, including participants from all over Europe.

Legio Hungaria, a Hungarian extreme right group founded in 2018, organized this year's events.

Despite its short history, the group has already been international news; In October 2018, after a march commemorating the Hungarian revolution of 1956, its members destroyed a Jewish community center in Budapest.

Legio Hungaria insists that Honor Day has nothing to do with violence or illegality, and a spokesman for the group tells Al Jazeera that they operate within the limits of Hungarian law.

"Everything we do is legitimate," the spokesman said.

The leader of the group, Bela Incze, has a long history in the limits of the extreme right of Hungary. He once described himself as an "a-semite,quot; fighting for a world without Jews.

In 2010, he obtained the group he led at that time, the Sixty-Four Counties Youth Movement (HVIM, in Hungarian), excluded from official consultations on the new constitution of Hungary because he signed his email with a quote from the Nazi collaborator Ferenc Szalasi.

In 2015, he worked as a parliamentary assistant for a member of the far-right Jobbik party, but his contract was terminated because he was reportedly hitting a police officer.

This year's International Honor Day attendees included members of French, German, Bulgarian and Czech extreme right groups, as well as members of Blood and Honor, the neo-Nazi international group officially banned in several countries, including Germany, Spain. and Canada

Hitler's words

Budapest police tried to ban this year's events, but a The court revoked the ban attempt less than a week ago.

Several local leaders were frustrated and denounced the "extremist organizations and individuals,quot; who would march through its streets.

"We urge (the police) to do everything possible and ensure that protesters dressed in intimidating uniforms with authoritarian symbols do not disturb the peace of those who live here," several local Budapest authorities wrote in a joint press release.

Legio Hungaria spokesman said: "We have every right to organize ourselves (Honor Day) … We will live with this right even if the whole world opposes us. This is the mentality that the heroes of the rupture taught us. "

But Bunyadi said the far-right message is spreading.

The march to the outskirts of Budapest, following the route of attempts to break the siege, had several thousand participants, not all affiliated with the extreme right.

Bunyadi said they were ordinary Hungarians who accepted extreme rhetoric about the events in February 1945, who tried to break the siege were "heroes,quot; who resisted communism.

Back in the park, Deyda de Die Rechte concluded her speech in German with an appointment. "For them, the mere promise of & # 39; I think & # 39; is not enough, but rather the statement & # 39; fight & # 39;".

Deyda did not name the source, but they were Hitler's words. They were originally spoken at the Sixth Nazi Party Congress in Nuremberg, Germany, on September 8, 1934, shown in the Nazi propaganda film Triumph of the Will, and have now been repeated more than 80 years later by a German neo-Nazi near the center. of a capital in the heart of Europe.