NeNe Leakes throws herself on her best friend, Marlo Hampton for her birthday – See their photos together

NeNe Leakes shared a post on his social media account dedicated to his best friend, Marlo Hampton. Marlo celebrates her birthday, and all her friends honored her with social media posts to publicly mark the event as well.

‘Happy birthday to a true DIVA @marlohampton shows him a lot of love with sparklesssss’ NeNe captioned his post.

Marlo skipped the comments and posted this: "I love you sister,quot;, hurry up to get that again "and let's celebrate,quot;

A follower published this: ‘Happy birthday 😘 @marlohampton I love you, doll‼ ️’ and another commentator wrote: ‘I am loving my mother Marlo. We are seeing your tender side. Happy birthday diva! 😍 ’

Someone else said: ‘Watching RHOA since the first season – @marlohampton has always been that GIRL! love your energy and I love you two friendship – happy birthday DIVA. "

One commenter published this: ‘Omg … Marlo is an Aquarius! No wonder their fashions are ready! "

Porsha Williams also got excited about Marlo for her birthday: ‘Happy birthday, @marlohampton I love you more and more every year! See you tomorrow for the return ❤️🔥🔥 ’

Someone else said: "The beautiful PJ babies like their mother are ready for 🥊 whom she swelled up as if they discouraged me,quot; and a follower praised Marlo: "It has been a pleasure to see Marlo show her true self last season."

A commentator joked and said that "everything looks good on Marlo BUT babies,quot; is perhaps the way he holds them, but they look a certain way. "

NeNe was recently in the spotlight after she revealed that attorney Lisa Bloom is now part of her team.

Fans were scared of the news because they believe NeNe is definitely considering suing RHOA. People have been speculating all kinds of problems in the comments about NeNe and RHOA.



Post views:

0 0