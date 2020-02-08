Ne-Yo allegedly abandoned by his wife due to his trap

%MINIFYHTMLb06a27c7b89b9985a2e21ddd6acd893711% %MINIFYHTMLb06a27c7b89b9985a2e21ddd6acd893712%

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; Miss Independent & # 39; He allegedly has a high school girl and his four-year-old wife, Crystal, has had enough, so he plans to file for divorce & # 39; very, very soon & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

According to reports, there is a problem in paradise between Ne yo and his wife Crystal. According to a scoop from JasmineBRAND, Crystal released the hitmaker "Miss Independent." She "left him. He has had enough," a source said.

Crystal is no longer following Ne-Yo on Instagram and has removed all of her photos from her account. Meanwhile, she is still on her social media list and her photos are still on her cover. He allegedly plans to file for divorce "very, very soon."

%MINIFYHTMLb06a27c7b89b9985a2e21ddd6acd893713% %MINIFYHTMLb06a27c7b89b9985a2e21ddd6acd893714%

She has been posting cryptic messages on Instagram. In a publication of his solo photo, he wrote: "It takes grace to be kind in cruel situations … and you can't buy that." On Instagram Stories, he wrote: "What is not mine is not my problem" and "Do not confuse & # 39; have fun & # 39; and & # 39; be happy & # 39; two different things".

%MINIFYHTMLb06a27c7b89b9985a2e21ddd6acd893715% %MINIFYHTMLb06a27c7b89b9985a2e21ddd6acd893716%

<br />

It is not clear what exactly happened between the two, but the rumors that floated on the Internet suggest that he was caught cheating on her.

The couple still celebrated the New Year together last month. "2019 had bumps and bruises, yes," he wrote at the time. "But it's not about the difficulty, it's about the ability to realize when it's worth fighting for something and the willingness to overcome the potential greatness of a situation."

"There is no perfect thing, a lesson that we both had to learn and lock ourselves in. But perfect for each other is something real. And it's you and me," he continued. "But regardless of what happens, 2020 will be absolutely INCREDIBLE as long as you're by my side."

Ne-Yo and Crystal got engaged in 2015 when she was pregnant with their first child together. They got married in February 2016, a month before she gave birth to a baby. The couple welcomed their second child together in June 2018.

The singer has three additional children. His eldest son was born to Jessica White in 2005 and his other two sons, a daughter and another son, were born to Monyetta Shaw in 2010 and 2011, respectively.