N Forest 2-0 Leeds

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Nottingham Forest and Leeds

Nottingham Forest moved to a point in Leeds United after sealing a 2-0 victory over Marcelo Bielsa's team in the City Ground.

Leeds knew that the victory at Forest would see them advance to the top of the Championship, at least until Sunday, but Sammy Ameobi's 31-minute attack deviated from Kiko Casilla at his nearby post to give the hosts the advantage.

Lewis Grabban then missed a glorious opportunity to extend Forest's lead early in the second half, firing a direct shot at Casilla with a lot of goal to aim at, while Brice Samba scratched the ball out of his own goal line to avoid the head shot of Liam Cooper late in the game when Sabri Lamouchi held on to his lead.

Liam Cooper arrived a few inches away from adding a crucial equalizer for Leeds later

They finally made the game safe in detention time through Tyler Walker (90 + 4), ensuring what could prove to be three crucial points in the race to advance to the Premier League.

Victoria sees Forest move to two points of the West Brom league leaders, who have the opportunity to extend their lead to the top when they travel to Millwall, live in Sky sports on Sunday.

However, he is still very congested at the top after victories for Forest, Fulham and Brentford on Saturday, with the seven best teams separated by six points as this fascinating race for automatic promotion continues.

More to follow …

Party Man – Joe Lolley

Whats Next?

Leeds faces another complicated-looking trip to a promotional rival on Tuesday when they travel to Griffin Park to face Brentford (starting at 7:45 p.m.), live Sky Sports Football Red Button from 7.40pm.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest can boost its promotion claims even more when they face Charlton on the City Ground (starting at 7.45 p.m.), also Tuesday at the Sky Sports Football Red Button from 7.40pm.