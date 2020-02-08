Mumbai: 2 police officers accused of beating a graphic reporter during a transferred anti-CAA protest

The photojournalist was covering a sitting of Muslim women against the CAA and the NRC in Mumbai. (Image for representation: PTI)

Two policemen, who allegedly mistreated a graphic reporter in a protest against the Citizenship Law (Amendment) in Mumbai, were transferred, a senior official said on Saturday.

Assistant police inspector Ghanshyam Borse and test assistant inspector Azim Shaikh reportedly beat Thursday the graphic reporter Ashish Raje.

"Borse and Shaikh have been transferred to the Central Region Control Room. Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken after receiving the investigation report," said additional police commissioner Viresh Prabhu.

Ashish Raje was covering a sitting of Muslim women against the CAA and the National Registry of Citizens in the Nagpada area when the incident occurred.

A video of the incident also went viral on social media.

Maharashtra Interior Minister Anil Deshmukh had promised strict measures against those involved.

Associations of journalists condemned the alleged assault, while the Bombay News Photographers Association said it would boycott the Maharashtra International Police Marathon on Sunday in the city.