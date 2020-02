%MINIFYHTML9af169d211cd8f3ba77015aa6432733511% %MINIFYHTML9af169d211cd8f3ba77015aa6432733512%

Marcus Morris Sr moved to the LA Clippers before Thursday's trade deadline was one of the biggest moves made by a contender, NBA Sky Sports analyst Mark Deeks analyzes the impact it could have and the effect that the trade could have in the future.