More than 200 PCR calls received by the Delhi police on voting day

The Delhi police have made elaborate security arrangements for the proper conduct of the assembly elections. (Image for representation: PTI)

More than 200 calls related to electoral complaints were received in the control room of the Delhi Police until the night of the voting day, officials said on Saturday.

"No serious complaint was reported throughout the day, with most calls demanding the provision of more tables, seeking transportation assistance to the voting booth to cast votes, reporting on scrutiny within the restricted area, disputes between Party workers and in some cases are not allowed to cast votes, "they said.

In total, 223 PCR calls were received on complaints related to the elections until 6 p.m. and they were taken care of immediately, police said.

"Due to the maximum visibility of the police force, no adverse incidents were reported and, as a result, the surveys were conducted in a free, fair and peaceful manner," said a senior police officer.

According to the police, special attention was paid to the safety of the voting materials that were taken to the polling station facilities one day in advance for the first time. For this purpose, special rapid response teams were deployed in vulnerable polling stations overnight, they said.

The Delhi police have made elaborate security arrangements for the proper conduct of the assembly elections. About 42,000 people from the Delhi Police, 190 companies of the Central Police Armed Forces (CAPF) and 19,000 National Guards were deployed, the senior police official said.

All senior officials personally supervised the arrangements and meticulously followed the instructions of the Electoral Commission, he said.

"Special emphasis was placed on the domain of the area, critical polling stations, booths and border nakas were reinforced to ensure complete testing arrangements. Effective coordination was maintained with the border state police.

"Special vigilance was maintained for movements of antisocial elements anywhere near voting facilities while flag marches were conducted in sensitive areas," he added.