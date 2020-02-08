Miranda Kerr considers Orlando Bloom's fiancee Katy Perry, part of her family

%MINIFYHTML00d1d83c2e4327b7da91bca11695325e11% %MINIFYHTML00d1d83c2e4327b7da91bca11695325e12%

WENN / Tony Forte

The former wife of the actor of & # 39; Pirates of the Caribbean & # 39 ;, with whom he shares a nine-year-old son, states that she and the creator of hits & # 39; Teenage Dream & # 39; They've got along since the first day & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Miranda Kerr He has nothing but love and respect for Katy Perry, the future wife of her ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

The Australian model shares Flynn, her nine-year-old son, with the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor, who she divorced in 2013 after three years of marriage, and wishes her ex and fiancee the best when they walk by the hall. later this year.

%MINIFYHTML00d1d83c2e4327b7da91bca11695325e13% %MINIFYHTML00d1d83c2e4327b7da91bca11695325e14%

"I really respect her," Miranda tells Us Weekly. "(We've taken) from day one. (I consider) his family."

%MINIFYHTML00d1d83c2e4327b7da91bca11695325e15% %MINIFYHTML00d1d83c2e4327b7da91bca11695325e16%

Orlando proposed "Teenage Dream" singer Katy on Valentine's Day last year (February 14), and it is rumored that the couple will be walking down the hall in April.

The mother of three children, Miranda, remarried happily to Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel in 2017.