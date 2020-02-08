Min Woo Lee leads Vic Open by three, but his sister Minjee five behind in Geelong | Golf news

%MINIFYHTML7b7445f1bf4c2c9ed52397a45b7b195511% %MINIFYHTML7b7445f1bf4c2c9ed52397a45b7b195512%

Min Woo Lee is on his way to emulate his older sister and claim his first professional title in his homeland after he opened a three-shot lead at the ISPS Handa Vic Open.

Lee managed admirably with the strong winds that raised the scores on the third day, closing a commendable 68 with an eagle on the last one to move to 15 under par, giving him a comfortable mattress on Marcus Fraser and Travis Smyth.

Lee's sister, Minjee, has an external chance of victory at the LPGA event at the same place, but will have to cancel a five-shot deficit on the last day after she fought for a 74.

In the European Circuit event, only eight players managed to return under-70 scores in stormy conditions at the 13th Beach Golf Club in Geelong, with Lee starting with three birdies in the front half against a single bogey, only his third in the tournament, in the eighth.

Lee grabbed the last one by 68 on day three

The 21-year-old reached another controlled approach in 15 and became a short distance away and, after he could not save the pair at 17, took advantage of the wind in favor of the wind, par five 18 while crushing a long iron. tee, drilled a wedge at 10 feet and rolled on the eagle putt.

"It was probably one of the best rounds I've ever played, regardless of the score," he said. "I hit it pretty solid. There were a couple of shots that were bad, but that happens with winds of 50 km / h, so I'm very happy and I should be proud of the way I played."

"I feel that I am good enough to keep my card, regardless of whether I win or not. I am eager to win, but I will go out and continue playing as I am."

"I'm not sure how Minjee is going, I hope he is playing well and we can fight until the end. It would be good to win a tournament and I think it would be one of the only tournaments in which a brother and sister has won, so that should be great. "

Minjee Lee fought after a good start

Her sister had had a good start in her third round when she managed three consecutive birdies from the second round, but her hopes for a third victory in the tournament were frustrated when she hit the seventh and doubled the next.

The 23-year-old girl, who won the trophy for the first time as a 17-year-old fan in 2014, continued to fall on the leaderboard after the turn while swinging 11, 16 and 17 before grabbing one back in the last to keep her at a surprising distance from the 54-hole leader, Ayean Cho.

The 70s of South Korea were enough to lead 12 completely below the faltering Swedish Madelene Sagstrom, whose mixed bag of 74 featured an eagle, two birdies, four bogeys and a double bogey in the seventh short.

Stephanie Meadow was another fight after a good start, as she also shot a 74 to slide six behind, with Irish Leona Maguire (74) one more blow out of the rhythm towards the last day.