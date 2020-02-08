Miley Cyrus and Ex Liam Hemsworth attend the same Oscar party before 2020

Clumsy: Miley Cyrus and her future ex-husband Liam Hemsworth they found in the same preOscar 2020 Awards bash, which his parents also attended.

The ex, who had been married for less than a year before their official separation last summer, were not seen together on Friday at the WME star-filled party, which took place in Beverly Hills. They were photographed separately outside the event.

At the end of January, a judge signed documents to finalize the divorce of Hemsworth and Cyrus, which will become official at the end of February.

Within the pre-Oscar party of WME, Hemsworth was seen dating Vince Vaughn and then celebrity coach Jason Walsh On a food table. Hemsworth also talked with The Mandalorian& # 39; s Pedro Pascal and comedy star Nick Kroll next to the bar when Cyrus's parents Tish Cyrus Y Billy Ray Cyrus He entered the party. He was not seen interacting with the couple. Later, Hemsworth said goodbye to Vaughn and left the party alone.

Not seen: Hemsworth's new girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks.