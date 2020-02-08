Miley Cyrus and Ex Liam Hemsworth attend the same Oscar party before 2020

Clumsy: Miley Cyrus and her future ex-husband Liam Hemsworth they found in the same preOscar 2020 Awards bash, which his parents also attended.
The ex, who had been married for less than a year before their official separation last summer, were not seen together on Friday at the WME star-filled party, which took place in Beverly Hills. They were photographed separately outside the event.
At the end of January, a judge signed documents to finalize the divorce of Hemsworth and Cyrus, which will become official at the end of February.
Within the pre-Oscar party of WME, Hemsworth was seen dating Vince Vaughn and then celebrity coach Jason Walsh On a food table. Hemsworth also talked with The Mandalorian& # 39; s Pedro Pascal and comedy star Nick Kroll next to the bar when Cyrus's parents Tish Cyrus Y Billy Ray Cyrus He entered the party. He was not seen interacting with the couple. Later, Hemsworth said goodbye to Vaughn and left the party alone.
Not seen: Hemsworth's new girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks.
Early in the evening, Cyrus attended Tom Ford's fall-winter 2020 fashion show in Hollywood with his brother, Cyrus Trace. She also dated the rapper Lil Nas X.
Multi-month boyfriend of Cyrus, fellow singer Cody Simpson, not seen with her that night. He was in New York a day earlier, attending the Bvlgari B.zero1 Rock collection event.
Other celebrities seen at the WME Oscars party included the Oscar nominee 2020 Leonardo Dicaprio, Oscar winner 2019 Rami Malek, Little woman star and Oscar nominee Florence Pugh and boyfriend and Scrubs alum Zach Braff, Michael B. Jordan, Amber heardOscar nominee Joaquin Phoenix and fiancee and actress Rooney mara, David Spade, Tessa Thompson, Wiz Khalifa, Dakota Johnson, Jonah hill, Brooklyn Beckham and girlfriend Nicola Peltz, Adam Sandler, Josh Gad, Michelle Rodriguez Y Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.
The 2020 Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theater on ABC on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. ET.
