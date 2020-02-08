Melissa Gorga throws some shadow at the husband separated from Teresa Giudice Joe – She says she never really liked it!

Melissa Gorga didn't contain anything when she threw some shadow at her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice's ex-husband, Joe! It turns out that the star of Real Housewives of New Jersey was never a big fan of man.

Melissa called yesterday to talk with Jonathan Cheban on her Foodgod podcast and that was when she revealed that "she never thought that (Joe Giudice) was the best."

%MINIFYHTMLd666e11d452740d8653cd41cf6255e7111% %MINIFYHTMLd666e11d452740d8653cd41cf6255e7112%

She continued to admit that ‘I'm really not close to him. I never was and I will not deny it. "

His confession comes a couple of months after it was confirmed that Joe and Teresa had separated after no less than two decades of marriage.

In addition, Joe is currently in Italy, waiting to know if he will be deported to his home country, so it makes sense that the husband and wife finished things. After all, it would never have worked!

Also, they haven't really been together for years because of their consecutive prison sentences.

Melissa also revealed that she and her husband, also called Joe (Gorga), also severed ties with Teresa's ex on social media.

‘We were never best friends … I never thought he was the best. My husband stopped following him on Insta because he thinks (Joe Giudice) is crazy on Instagram, "she said."

As to whether or not she thinks Teresa made the right decision to separate from Joe, you can imagine that she totally agrees with that.

Ad

‘It's time to make new lives. I think both have accepted it. The only thing everyone expected is obviously children, because they want them to have their parents together. But sometimes it really does not work and is not working for them since they live in 2 different countries at the moment, so it is what it is, "he argued.



Post views:

0 0