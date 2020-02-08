Meghan Markle and Prince Harry & # 39; dined with Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez after the speech of JP Morgan & # 39;

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had dinner with Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez in Miami on Thursday night, according to The New York Post.

According to reports, the dinner date came only a few hours after the formal royals delivered their opening address at the & # 39; billionaire summit & # 39; from JP Morgan in the same city.

It is said that Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, joined instantly with J-Lo, 50, and A.Rod, 44, during dinner, which took place at Habitat, a luxurious restaurant located inside of the 1 Hotel. South Beach.

“ Harry and Meghan got along very well with Jennifer and Alex … J-He heard him invite the couple and their baby Archie to her and Alex's house in Miami to spend time with them and their children & # 39; & # 39 ;, a viewer told The Post.

It's unclear if former royalty members accepted the pop superstar for his offer.

As of Saturday, it is rumored that Meghan and Harry were heading to Hollywood for the Oscars.

The Post reports that the couple could "appear on stage as presenters of the Best Film or Documentary,quot; at the awards ceremony, which will be held on Sunday night.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had dinner with Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez in Miami on Thursday night, according to The New York Post

Love Do not Cost A Thing! Meghan and Harry reportedly enjoyed dinner at Habitat (pictured). It's unclear if former royalty members picked up the check, since they may have earned $ 1 million for a speech just a few hours before

It is not an exaggeration, given that Meghan and Harry have already taken the stage for their opening speech in front of a crowd of rich and powerful people.

It is said that JPMorgan summit attendees included Patriots owner Bob Kraft, Magic Johnson basketball icon and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

It is reported that Gayle King introduced former royals to the stage.

The couple could have earned up to $ 1 million for the address, during which Harry talked about his mental health and years of therapy.

Ronn Torossian, CEO of the New York-based 5W Public Relations firm, stated that: & # 39; Harry and Meghan will be the highest paid speakers in the corporate market.

"I wouldn't be surprised if they earned more than $ 1 million (for the address)," he told DailyMail.com.

"During the year, your earning power could be unlimited."

Before dinner with J.Lo, Meghan and Harry delivered a speech at the 1 Hotel South Beach, which could have earned them $ 1 million.

On the way to the Oscars? Rumors are circulating that Meghan and Harry could appear on the night of the film industry.

Public relations executive Simon Huck, who is a friend of the Kardashians, has already estimated that Meghan can earn $ 100 million alone this year.

Meanwhile, another source said that Meghan and Harry were & # 39; smart & # 39; to take the concert & # 39 ;.

"The conference has to do with creating wealth for future generations and improving the world for future generations, a topic close to Harry's heart," the source said.

However, another public relations expert warned that the couple is at risk of looking & # 39; sticky & # 39 ;.

Public relations guru Mark Borkowski told The Mail on Sunday: & # 39; This shows how difficult it will be. They have to earn a lot of money and they will slip on the road.

& # 39; The concern is how many of these types of concerts there will be. How often can Harry play the card on his mental health?

& # 39; For JP Morgan, it's an extraordinary & # 39; get & # 39 ;. They clearly have the money to pay them, but Harry and Meghan should avoid being perceived as in bad taste.