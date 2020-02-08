Match Report – Wimbledon 1 – 2 Fleetwood







The late winner of Paddy Madden saw Fleetwood beat AFC Wimbledon 2-1 to achieve consecutive League One victories for the first time since September.

The short-range deciding factor of Madden's substitute saw Joey Barton's team rise to ninth place in the table and three points in the playoffs.

Shane McLoughlin had canceled Luke O & # 39; Neill's first goal, but the Dons remain in danger of relegation after defeat.

Dons defender Paul Osew threatened in 40 seconds, shooting from the edge of the area after intercepting a loose ball.

After a good job by Jack Rudoni, McLoughlin's driven effort was blocked before Joe Pigott's shot on the turn was widely deflected as the hosts started very strongly.

Fleetwood took the lead in a careless style after 22 minutes when O & # 39; Neill deflected the ball to his own net after the Dons failed to clear a corner of the city led to a goal-to-mouth fight.

The draw came when McLoughlin climbed higher on the back post to meet Rudoni’s delivery and beat Alex Cairns after 34 minutes.

Village defender Harry Souttar maintained the level of scores while crucially diverting Pigott's frizz effort shortly after the hour.

Madden won the game for his side nine minutes early, shooting home his 15th goal of the league season after a good game by fellow substitute Barrie McKay.