Report and highlights of the Sky Bet Championship crash at DW Stadium





Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Wigan and Preston

Preston resisted an intense fight in the second half to beat Wigan, threatened by the decline, 2-1 and jump to Bristol City to the Sky Bet Championship playoffs on Saturday at noon.

Tom Barkhuizen scored the opening goal after a good accumulation (7), but the Latics responded well and denied their opponents a second before the break, with goalkeeper David Marshall keeping a header from Sean Maguire.

The advantage extended when Daniel Johnson scored his tenth goal of the season with poise (48), but although Chey Dunkley reduced the deficit (57), the pressure from the hosts failed to announce a draw in the final stages.

The victory for Alex Neil's team means that North End will surely end the weekend in the top six, with Latics still in trouble at the last place in the relegation zone.

Whats Next?

Both sides are in action this week, live with the red Sky Sports Football button. Wigan receives Middlesbrough on Tuesday at DW Stadium, while Preston travels to Stoke on Wednesday at bet365 Stadium.