Match report – Tranmere 0 – 2 Portsmth

Portsmouth continued its assault on the automatic promotion positions of League One, as a 2-0 victory over Tranmere left Kenny Jackett's team only six points from first place.

Half-time goals from Sean Raggett and Ryan Williams gave visitors their ninth consecutive victory in all competitions.

The first match came after only 13 minutes when Portsmouth benefited from a sculptural defense.

Not a single defender moved towards the ball when Ronan Curtis fired a free kick into the area, and Raggett could barely believe his luck when he nodded his head unmarked from close range.

Rovers' response was energetic, with Andy Cook forcing Alex Bass to a couple of decent saves at close range.

But this is a team that has failed to score in four consecutive league games and, as such, lacked confidence and conviction.

They dropped their heads when Williams made the 2-0 just after the break, finding the bottom corner from 20 yards with a shot that Scott Davies will have been disappointed to let in.