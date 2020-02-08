Match report – Shrewsbury 1 – 1 MK Dons







Rhys Healey scored a 77-minute equalizer for MK Dons, as they shared a 1-1 draw with Shrewsbury at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Omar Beckles dismissed Shrewsbury to the front just after the hour, but Healey addressed the visitors as the booties were shared between two sides who sought to escape the problems of descent.

Shrewsbury threatened first when Daniel Udoh led an early crossing before his teammate Conor McAleny twice forced the saves of goalkeeper Lee Nicholls.

Alex Gilbey fired a shot in the side net for MK Dons and then opened wide after a strong run from the left.

The visitors were close to taking the lead in the halftime blow when Louis Thompson shot a low shot against the far post after breaking into the penalty area.

However, it was Shrewsbury who drew the first blood in the 62nd minute when Beckles hit a good shot in the net from the edge of the penalty area.

However, that was not enough to win the points, as Dons equaled 13 minutes from the moment Healey swept the rebound after Joe Murphy had initially saved Sam Nombe.

Udoh, Callum Lang and McAleny approached Shrewsbury before Healey hit the bar from a long distance and Nombe hit a late post for visitors while both teams were chasing victory.