Match report – Morecambe 1 – 1 Mansfield







A late goal by Alex Kenyon earned Morecambe a valuable point in a 1-1 draw with Mansfield at the Globe Arena.

Mansfield seemed ready for all three points after Joe Riley had given them the lead in the hour, but Kenyon scored a leveler five minutes from the time.

After a poor first half, Mansfield improved in the second and was rewarded with Riley's first game.

A deep free kick by Malvind Benning was directed down by Krystian Pearce and, although his effort was saved by Christoffer Mafoumbi, the ball twisted and Riley was in the perfect place to launch from two yards.

Mansfield almost added a second when a curler Ryan Sweeney was cleared of the line by Ryan Cooney, but failed to take advantage of the advantage and let Morecambe re-enter with a goal at 85 minutes.

Jordan Cranston turned a corner to the right and Kenyon beat Bobby Olejnik to the loose ball to cross the line.

Jordan Slew wasted a great opportunity to give Morecambe all three points in time of injury with a surprising clash from close range.