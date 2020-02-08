Match Report – Hamilton 1 – 4 Rangers





Scott Arfield of the Rangers scored twice against Hamilton

Scott Arfield scored twice when the Rangers finally beat Hamilton 4-1 in their fifth-round tie at the William Hill Scottish Cup in Lanarkshire.

A relieved Arfield opened the scoring from the rebound in the 25th minute after his penalty was saved by Accies goalkeeper Luke Southwood.

Hamilton's 19-year-old midfielder Lewis Smith matched a drive in the 38th minute, but midfielder Joe Aribo struck in the 68th minute, with Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos in a third with five minutes remaining.

Arfield scored a quarter in additional time to give an unfair reflection of the game and put Steven Gerrard's team in Sunday's quarter-final draw.

Joe Aribo gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead

How the Rangers booked the quarterfinal stand …

No tie in the Cup between these two clubs is complete without reference to Accies, famous for knocking out the Rangers of the Scottish Cup in 1987, but there was no repetition, although the home team can get the positive out of their performance.

Perhaps with a view of the league game against Aberdeen on Tuesday night, Accies chief Brian Rice, sitting on the stand that is complying with a ban for violating the betting regulations of the Scottish FA, made six changes at his side.

Hamilton, Will Collar, Smith, Steve Davies, Andy Dales and Andy Winter entered while midfielder Glen Kamara replaced Steve Davis with the Rangers.

Only four minutes were played when Romania international Ianis Hagi led a Ryan Kent crossing past the post, before Gers goalkeeper Allan McGregor was asked to save Smith's low momentum.

Arfield's first goal came after the 17-year-old defender Jamie Hamilton committed a foul on the Ibrox Morelos striker while they became entangled in the area.

Southwood was right on the penalty spot, but the ball went back to Arfield, who threw it into the net.

Referee Alan Muir ignored an Accies penalty claim when Dales fell into the box after a Kent challenge, just before Southwood brilliantly saved a drive a short distance from Morelos after Hagi had installed it.

Scott Arfield celebrates with Connor Goldson after putting the Rangers 4-1

Hamilton had to readjust when the injured duo Dales and Davies had to leave with injuries with Mickel Miller and Marios Ogkmpoe on the way, but the latter, a powerful forward, soon prepared Smith to drive McGregor.

Morelos fired when the stunned Rangers responded and Southwood denied Kent just before the interval, and Gers defender Connor Goldson survived a handball penalty claim within the visitor penalty area sandwiched in between.

Accies suffered another blow when the replacement Miller, after receiving a hamstring complaint, was replaced for the start of the second half by Blair Alston, the last of his three substitutes.

The rangers slowly increased the pressure in the second half, but the Lanarkshire team continued to defend themselves with impressive organization and determination.

However, while Andy Halliday waited to replace left-back Borna Barisic, Aribo stabbed calmly on a Kent cross from eight yards to relieve pressure on Govan's men.

Southwood grabbed a 25-yard free kick from Rangers captain James Tavernier out of the air before Davis replaced Hagi.

Another substitute for the Gers, Greg Stewart, instead of Kent, was involved in the third of the Rangers when his blocked shot rose in the air with Morelos entering the lead from six yards.

Arfield saved the best for last, attacking from the edge of the box that was at the bottom of the bar.