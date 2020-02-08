Match report – Everton 3 – 1 C Palace

Report while Everton continues to rise in the Premier League under a new manager

















2:59



FT Everton 3-1 Crystal Palace

FT Everton 3-1 Crystal Palace

Everton maintained his recent good form when he beat the difficult Crystal Palace 3-1 at Goodison Park on Saturday at lunchtime to advance to seventh place in the Premier League.

Bernard opened the scoring after only 18 minutes with a well-hit volley, the third goal of the Brazilian season in his appearance in the 50th league for Everton.

However, despite dominating the first half, Palace, who presented his oldest starting lineup in the history of the Premier League, reached the level six minutes after halftime thanks to Christian Benteke's first goal since last April, just to Richarlison will shoot. the hosts return to the front just before the hour mark.

Everton: Pickford (6), Coleman (7), Keane (6), Mina (6), Digne (6), Schneiderlin (6), Walcott (6), Sigurdsson (6), Bernard (7), Richarlison (8), Calvert-Lewin (7). Subs: Sidibe (6), Davies (5), Holgate (n / a). Crystal Palace: Guaita (6), Ward (5), Tomkins (5), Cahill (5), Van Aanholt (5), Ayew (5), McCarthy (5), Milivojevic (5), McArthur (5), Zaha (5) Benteke (6). Subs: Dann (5), Kouyate (5), Meyer (5). Party man: Richarlison

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's last header confirmed Everton's victory, the striker's sixth goal in eight appearances under the new boss Carlo Ancelotti.

As a result, Everton advanced to seventh place in the table, while Roy Hodgson's team remained in 14th place, but after only one victory in their last 11 games, the Eagles are only six points behind the safety and They have now played one game more than their relegation rivals.

How Everton jumped to seventh

Everton entered the game with only one defeat in his previous 10 games, which he had seen next to Ancelotti climbing the table, and that was confirmed in his early domain.

Everton players celebrate Bernard's first game against the Palace

Lucas Digne tested Vicente Guaita with a third-minute free kick and, while Patrick van Aanholt saw his deflected momentum hit the outside of the post, the home team soon found himself ahead.

Theo Walcott showed quick feet to skip Van Aanholt's attention to the right, before throwing an invitation ball that unmarked Bernard swept Guaita with a muffled volley.

Be Christian Benteke has scored his:

📌 First objective in 18 PL applications since April 2019

📌 Second objective in 35 PL applications since May 2018

📌 6th goal PL v Everton – only scored more v Sunderland (7)#EVECRY pic.twitter.com/qeyJR7TkVW – Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) February 8, 2020

However, against the play, the visitors leveled things up when Benteke picked up the ball from Wilfried Zaha and somehow fired a shot through Jordan Pickford to finish a sterile goalless 18-game run in the league. However, it is not a goal that the England goalkeeper will look back with love.

It is not that the scores remained level for a long time, with the hosts retaking the advantage seven minutes later after a piece of individual brilliance from Richarlison, the 11th goal of the Brazilian striker's campaign.

Carlo Ancelotti made four changes after Everton's dramatic victory at Watford. Seamus Coleman and Michael Keane returned in defense, while Morgan Schneiderlin and Bernard were retired to midfield. Meanwhile, Palace did not change after his defeat at home against Sheffield United last time.

And despite Benteke hitting a post with a short-range header, Everton sealed the victory with the 88-minute header from Calvert-Lewin, the 13th goal of the 22-year-old season while keeping his team's hopes for European football next season with the Toffees now sitting just one point from Tottenham in fifth place.

Opta statistics

Only Liverpool (24) have won more Premier League points than Everton (17) since Carlo Ancelotti's first game in charge of the Toffees in December

Crystal Palace does not have a blank sheet in 10 Premier League games, the longest current race in the competition. However, this was only the second time the Eagles have conceded more than 3 goals in a Premier League match this season (also 0-4 vs Spurs in September 2019)

Crystal Palace named its oldest XI in the Premier League (30 and 101d). None of the last 18 occasions in which a team has named a team with an average age of more than 30 years in the competition has won (D3 L15), with Man City against Southampton in April 2017, the last victory.

Theo Walcott of Everton has as many goal shares in his last two Premier League games (1 goal, 1 assist) as he did in his previous 20 in the competition (also 1 goal, 1 assist).

Managers

Carlo Ancelotti: "I'd rather win than have a good performance and lose. It's normal. The result is really important for us after a performance that wasn't as good for 60 minutes."

"At this moment we believe in what we are doing and that is the most important part.

"The work that everyone has done was really good: players, club, staff, everyone and now our table is good and we can dream of fighting for the Europa League in the next matches."

Roy Hodgson: "I thought we played well during large parts of the game. Not just at the beginning, but neither side was playing well," he said.

"For 20-25 minutes it didn't happen much, but after that I thought we started playing much better."

"We started the second half extremely well and when we got the equalizer I thought it was a fair reflection."

"It's a defeat that hurts a lot."

Man of the match – Richarlison

Richarlison restores Everton's advantage against Palace

The international of Brazil was the object of interest by Barcelona for its services in January, and on the basis of this energetic exhibition, you can see why.

The striker was a constant thorn in the defense of the Palace throughout the afternoon, perhaps best illustrated by the crucial blow of the 22-year-old who gave his team the advantage again minutes after the visitors matched.

While continuing with Calvert-Lewin's clever play, Richarlison still had a lot of work to do, just to get the striker back to the experienced Gary Cahill, before his curling effort found the lower right corner of the net.

Whats Next?

Everton faces Arsenal in the Emirates: a match you can watch live Sky Sports Premier League – although not until Sunday, February 23 after his mid-season break.

Meanwhile, Palace will face Newcastle at Selhurst Park, and the Eagles will have to wait until Saturday, February 22 for their next league outing.