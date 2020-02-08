Match report – Doncaster 1 – 1 Rochdale

















The highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Doncaster and Rochdale.

Oliver Rathbone rescued an important point for Rochdale when his late equalizer won a 1-1 draw at Doncaster.

Jon Taylor put the Doncaster promotion candidates ahead in the first minute, but Rochdale was much better in the first half.

However, the visitors who fought the descent took up to the last 10 minutes to attack through Rathbone.

Doncaster took the lead after only 46 seconds. Kieran Sadlier cut the inside and placed a cross on the back post, where Taylor shook it with his shoulder.

Rochdale enjoyed the best of the play for the rest of the first period, but Sadlier hit the post for Rovers after beating Luke Matheson and shooting.

At the other end, Paul McShane threw a header to the crossbar after Doncaster goalkeeper Seny Dieng failed to claim a center.

In the second half, Sadlier stabbed the ball in the goal after a goal fight only for Eoghan O & # 39; Connell to clear the line.

Rochdale finally finds the leveler he had been looking for during the 81st minute. Rathbone was given too much time and space to load from the middle and whip in a low shot from 25 yards.