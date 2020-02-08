Match report – Brighton 1 – 1 Watford

Match report since Brighton does not win in 2020





Alireza Jahanbakhsh provided the cross for Adrian Mariappa's own goal

A goal in the second half of Adrian Mariappa gave Brighton a deserved point against Watford, with the sides threatened by the descent playing a 1-1 draw.

Neither side entered the game in good form, but Watford struck first with a good solo goal from Abdoulaye Doucoure (19), resting some demons after scoring a goal in the 3-0 loss to Brighton the first Weekend.

Brighton pressed for the tie in the second half and was another slip of Watford that sealed a vital point for the hosts when Etienne Capoue hit Alireza Jahanbakhsh's cross on her own net.

But the Seagulls remain without victories in 2020, now three points outside the relegation places, while Watford is still in 19th place and now he has gone five games without a victory.

