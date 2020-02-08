Match report – Blackpool 2 – 1 Southend

%MINIFYHTML4505128455922dea96e9e8f6e7c93d9611% %MINIFYHTML4505128455922dea96e9e8f6e7c93d9612%









The highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Blackpool and Southend.

Blackpool finally picked up his first 2020 victory with a routine 2-1 victory at home against Southend.

A goal in each half for top scorer Armand Gnanduillet secured three vital points for Simon Grayson's side when the Shrimpers got into deeper relegation problems despite Stephen McLaughlin's late attack.

Southend enjoyed the best opportunities in a slow half-hour opening on Bloomfield Road when Sam Barratt forced a save from goalkeeper Chris Maxwell.

Despite showing little intention to attack in the first half, the Seasiders came forward after 37 minutes when Gnanduillet stood in front of his man to greet Liam Feeney's cross.

Blackpool seemed to have secured the points after 64 minutes when Gnanduillet got into the penalty spot after a foul on substitute Nathan Delfouneso.

But Sol Campbell's team showed great value in the final stages when McLaughlin shot home a spectacular 25-yard effort with 72 minutes of play.

The visitors almost stole a dramatic point in additional time, but McLaughlin flew a deep corner across the width of the post.