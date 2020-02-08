Match Report – Blackburn 0 – 1 Fulham

Report and highlights of the crash of the Sky Bet Championship in Ewood Park

















Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Fulham.

Aleksandar Mitrovic's twentieth goal of the season was enough to give Fulham a 1-0 victory at Blackburn.

The powerful turn and shot of the Serbian in the middle of the second half broke the stubborn resistance of the hosts, whose undefeated 10-game home run, which lasted more than four months, ended.

In truth, Scott Parker's team controlled most of the game without creating a series of clear opportunities, except for the last 15 frantic minutes when Blackburn had four strikers in the field.

But, led by leading Michael Hector, the Cottagers achieved four wins in five and a fourth clean sheet at that time.

Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates scoring the winner for Fulham

It was their first league double over Rovers since 2001, when they won the Premier League promotion for the first time.

Blackburn remains six points out of the first six after suffering only his third loss at Ewood Park this season.

Both parties made a change each; Lewis Holtby has been ruled out for the season, so Bradley Johnson replaced him, while Tim Ream returned from the visitors' suspension.

The Cottagers seemed more threatening from the start, but Rovers devised the first opportunity when Sam Gallagher headed for Ryan Nyambe's scourged cross.

But on the other end, Christian Walton had to deflect the header of Hector's near post around the stud.

Walton produced an even better stop in the 19th minute, showing excellent reactions when he dumped the ball after a Bobby Decordova-Reid crossing bounced off Nyambe and seemed destined for the upper corner.

Blackburn's cap went back into action in the first half without incident and was again his own player when Johnson directed Joe Bryan's center dangerously close to the goal, only for Walton to push him.

Fulham continued to monopolize possession at the beginning of the second half and former Blackburn midfielder Tom Cairney fired a low shot towards the near post that Walton stopped safely.

But the Cottagers finally broke Blackburn's resistance in the 65th minute when a slippery move saw the ball reach Bryan in the area.

He fed Mitrovic with his back to the goal, but the joint leading shooter of the Championship turned and buried his effort beyond Walton.

Tony Mowbray went bankrupt with four strikers in the field and almost gave him dividends 15 minutes after the ball fell on Gallagher in the area, but Marek Rodak, called to action for the first time, showed impressive reflexes to lower and palmar The shot away.

Stefan Johansen should have killed the game at the last minute and, although Walton made an excellent individual save, Fulham took the points.