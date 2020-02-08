Margot Robbie trusts & # 39; Birds of Prey & # 39; you will receive a positive response

Warner Bros. Images

Talking about the spin-off of & # 39; Suicide Squad & # 39 ;, the actress of & # 39; Bombshell & # 39; He believes that his character Harley Quinn defies expectations and social norms in every way.

Margot Robbieit's new "Suicide Squad" cleave "Birds of Prey: And the fabulous emancipation of a Harley Quinn"" defies expectations in every way, "according to the star.

The 29-year-old Australian actress repeats her role as Harley Quinn in the next movie, and told Fox News that they are stereotypes that breaks what makes the character special.

"I think the simple fact that we eliminate a romantic story goes against what we are used to seeing in a movie when you have a protagonist," he said. "I think Harley defies expectations in every way, challenges social norms in every way and that is only part of his (behavior)."

And the star insisted that she is not worried about exceeding the limits, since that is what the public wants.

"I think people are really responding to something different these days," he explained. "I think that every time a movie or a TV show is apparently breaking the mold, people seem to respond extremely positively and I think that will happen in this case."

Robbie suggested that "Birds of Prey" is "fresh and different" and, unlike any other comic film to date, he added that it was "very funny" to repeat the role that originated in the 2016 movie "Suicide Squad."

"Birds of Prey", also starring Jurnee Smollett, Mary Elizabeth Winstead Y Rosie Perez, is out now.