Marcus Smart of the Celtics somehow avoids hitting a young cancer patient while diving for a loose ball

Marcus Smart making a busy play is not an unusual occurrence in a Celtics game. However, what he did on Friday night at TD Garden was amazing, even by smart standards.

With Boston maintaining a three-point lead over Atlanta and less than 20 seconds remaining in regulation, Smart tried to save a Celtics possession by jumping past the first row of seats for a loose ball. He awkwardly fell to the ground, but quickly recovered and escaped without a significant injury.

The craziest part of the play is Smart when he sees a young cancer patient sitting behind the Hawks' bench and twisting his body to avoid colliding with the fan.

"It was scary, I'm not going to lie," Smart said after the game (via John Karalis of MassLive.com). "Thank God for my hair. I probably would have had a concussion if I hadn't. I'm not going to lie. The boy was trying to avoid it. He was a cancer patient and it seems he just had surgery on his head. So the last thing I wanted to do was hit him, that's why I became uncomfortable, I was trying to get away from him.

"But I'm fine and he's fine, so everyone is fine. So that's good."

Smart then joked that all viewers in the front row "need to put on their helmets and drink their beers quickly." He added that he was glad that no one was injured.

The 25-year-old guard also gave the boy his shirt and bracelet, by Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe.

Oh, and Smart finished with nine points, six assists and five rebounds in a 112-107 victory. His best play, of course, did not end on the scoreboard.