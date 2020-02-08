March Madness 2020 bracket preview: how to view NCAA Top 16 revelations and updated tournament predictions

If you join us in progress after the end of the football season, we are pleased to have you: college basketball is now in full swing.

With just over a month left for 68 teams to hit their tickets for the 2020 NCAA Tournament, the conference races are warming up and positioning for the tournament distribution.

As it is now an annual tradition, CBS is partnering again with the NCAA to provide an early review of the projected NCAA Tournament rankings for the top 16 teams.

Discover how to look and follow, and watch a screening for the revelation of Saturday.

DECOURCY: the Big Ten basketball faces unprecedented and unparalleled parity

March Madness 2020 support advance

What time is the NCAA Top 16 disclosure program?

Date : Saturday February 8

: Saturday February 8 Time: 12:30 pm. ET

CBS will broadcast the Top 16 revelation program at 12:30 p.m. ET leading to 1 p.m. ET departure between Kentucky and Tennessee, which will be broadcast on the same channel. The program will identify the 16 best teams in the nation as it is currently in the season, giving viewers an internal look at the committee's approaches to this year's selection process.

What channel is the NCAA Top 16 revelation program on?

television channel : CBS

: CBS Live broadcast: NCAA.com

Studio presenter Greg Gumbel will reveal all 16 teams, while Clark Kellogg and Seth Davis will provide analysis. Committee chairman Kevin White will also be in the study to explain the reasoning and methodology behind the committee's selections. Jerry Palm, the CBSsports.com bragueologist, will complete the program with his remaining projections for the current field of 68.

When is the 2020 selection Sunday?

Date : Sunday March 15

: Sunday March 15 Time: 3 p.m. ET

The group of officials will be announced on Sunday, March 15 on TBS. A total of 68 teams will be chosen, including 32 champions of the conference tournament and 36 additional selections in general. The program will reveal each of the seeds for the chosen teams, the locations of each of the games, as well as the TV information and start times.

When does March Madness start in 2020?

March Madness will open with the first four games in Dayton, Ohio, on March 17 and 18 to reduce the group to 64 teams. After those four clashes, there will be 16 games each on Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20 for the first round of the tournament.

NCAA basketball classification and classification

Here is a look at the most recent release of the main 25 AP rankings as of Monday, February 3.

Rank Team (first place votes) Conference W-l one Baylor (49) 12 large 19-1 two Gonzaga (15) WCC 23-1 3 Kansas (1) 12 large 18-3 4 4 San Diego State West mountain 23-0 5 5 Louisville ACC 19-3 6 6 Dayton Atlantic 10 20-2 7 7 Duke ACC 18-3 8 Florida State ACC 18-3 9 9 Maryland Big ten 17-4 10 Villanova Great east 17-4 eleven Brown SECOND 19-2 12 Seton hall Great east 16-5 13 West Virginia 12 large 17-4 14 Oregon Pac-12 18-5 fifteen Kentucky SECOND 16-5 sixteen Michigan state Big ten 16-6 17 Iowa Big ten 16-6 18 years LSU SECOND 17-4 19 Butler Great east 17-5 twenty Illinois Big ten 16-6 twenty-one Creighton Great east 17-5 22 Penn state Big ten 16-5 2. 3 Arizona Pac-12 15-6 24 Colorado Pac-12 17-5 25 Houston American 17-5

NCAA Tournament support predictions

SN predictions and explanations for the initial revelation of 16 teams are below. The teams are listed by region with the seed line of each team on the left and the general ranking of 1-16 in parentheses.

SOUTHERN REGION WEST MIDDLE REGION 1 – Baylor (1) 1 – Kansas (2) 2 – Dayton (8) 2 – Louisville (6) 3 – Villanova (10) 3 – Maryland (12) 4 – Chestnut (16) 4 – Butler (13) EAST REGION WEST REGION 1 – Gonzaga (4) 1 – State of San Diego (3) 2 – Duke (5) 2 – West Virginia (7) 3 – Seton Hall (9) 3 – State of Florida (11) 4 – State of Michigan (15) 4 – Oregon (14)

1. Baylor: The AP No. 1 team lost its second game of the season against Washington but has been perfect since then, accumulating victories over Kansas (visitor), Villanova (neutral) and Arizona and Butler (both at home) in the process.

2. Kansas: The Jayhawks lead the nation in terms of schedule and are the only team with 10 Quad-I wins.

3. State of San Diego: SDSU is the country's final undefeated squad and the country's NET leader, registering victories over Creighton, BYU and Iowa.

4. Gonzaga: With victories over Arizona and Oregon away from home, Bulldogs should feel confident in their chances of obtaining another number 1 seed.

5. Duke: The defeat of Stephen F. Austin hurts, but there is a serious case about the potential of the Blue Devils as a top favorite with wins over Kansas and Michigan State away from home.

6. Louisville: Chris Mack's group could reach the maximum number 2, but that is a great place to be in what appears to be a chaotic month of March. The cardinals have a victory in Duke.

7. West Virginia: The elite WVa calendar stretch (No. 4) and 10 combined wins Quad-I / II compensates for a mediocre 3-4 record.

8. Dayton: Flyers have yet to lose in regulation with losses of extra time to Kansas and Colorado. However, there is still no NET victory among the top 30 in the curriculum.

9. Seton Hall: Myles Powell's squad is flying high lately. The Pirates hold a 12-5 record against Quad-I / II opponents this season, including wins over Maryland and Butler.

10. Villanova: It would be nice to have another victory on the quality road, since the Wildcats have only one victory on the NET top 50 road to date. The victory of Kansas and the strength of the calendar certainly help.

11. State of Florida: If FSU can beat Duke or Louisville again, it would be a big boost to the Seminoles curriculum. An additional first level victory could solidify this group as seed number 2.

12. Maryland: Having a recent trend, the Terrapins are among the top 15 in both NET and the strength of their calendar and have not suffered any losses outside of Quad-I.

13. Butler: The Bulldogs seem to be on course again after losing four of six. The Butler's team sheet is full of Quad-I wins that will pay dividends as the season progresses.

14. Oregon: Thanks to a blackboard loaded with no conference, Oregon has a strong agenda and wins over the likely tournament teams at Seton Hall, Houston, Michigan and Memphis.

15. State of Michigan: Sparty has reached a difficult point recently and is only 3-6 in Quad-I games. Advanced metrics should help keep this team an amazing distance from a top 4 seed.

16. Auburn: Like Dayton, the Tigers have a stellar track record with little meat on the curriculum. A disappointing year at the SEC has not given Auburn many opportunities to win quality victories.

Just lost: Creighton, Penn State, Arizona