Malika Haqq reveals O.T. Genasis is the father of his baby

Malika Haqq I just shared some important news.

%MINIFYHTML324aeee331033a8bd0a1a164b61e98c713% %MINIFYHTML324aeee331033a8bd0a1a164b61e98c714%

On Saturday afternoon, the 36-year-old reality show personality celebrated her baby shower with her loved ones, which included BFF Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jennerand many others

%MINIFYHTML324aeee331033a8bd0a1a164b61e98c715% %MINIFYHTML324aeee331033a8bd0a1a164b61e98c716%

The luxurious party was full of fun and festive decorations by celebrities and wedding planners. Mindy weiss.

The room was adorned with teddy bears larger than life, a huge cake, a cereal bar and balloons in abundance. In any case, the beautiful event was not lost in the future mother, who is just over eight months pregnant.

"Everything inside this room basically knows my trip and how much I loved (this baby)," Malika shared, that Khloe captured the moving speech in her Instagram Stories. "This is why I didn't want anyone else to talk because I knew I would cry if someone else told me what I had in my heart."

Entering, Khloe said: "We love you!"