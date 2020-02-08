Malika Haqq reveals O.T. Genasis is the father of his baby

Khloe Kardashian / Instagram
Malika Haqq I just shared some important news.
On Saturday afternoon, the 36-year-old reality show personality celebrated her baby shower with her loved ones, which included BFF Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jennerand many others
The luxurious party was full of fun and festive decorations by celebrities and wedding planners. Mindy weiss.
The room was adorned with teddy bears larger than life, a huge cake, a cereal bar and balloons in abundance. In any case, the beautiful event was not lost in the future mother, who is just over eight months pregnant.
"Everything inside this room basically knows my trip and how much I loved (this baby)," Malika shared, that Khloe captured the moving speech in her Instagram Stories. "This is why I didn't want anyone else to talk because I knew I would cry if someone else told me what I had in my heart."
Entering, Khloe said: "We love you!"
Malika continued her speech, in which she also revealed her baby's father. It was something he decided to keep private the first time he shared his pregnancy announcement. But now, she is ready to open.
"If you brought me lunch or called me or sent me a text message …" he explained. "I am incredibly grateful to Odis Flores for my little boy. "
Fans will know that Odis, who is known by the stage name OLD TESTAMENT. Genasis, dated the reality show star for quite some time. And while the two were in a relationship for a long time, they decided to separate last spring after a two-year relationship.
It is not clear if they are back together.
And while Malika shared a sweet speech about her baby's father, she made it clear that today it was about celebrating women in her life.
"I also realized that sharing my heart with you would be just as emotional," he said. "I have nothing against mixed baby showers, but I will say that the reason I wanted a baby shower full of women was because it was you, the women, who helped me overcome this pregnancy 100%."
It's only a matter of time before Malika receives her little bundle of joy!
keeping up with the Kardashians Spring 2020 returns, only in E!