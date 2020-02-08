Major Tories ask Boris Johnson to change direction allowing Huawei to enter Britain's 5G network

Senior Tories has asked Boris Johnson to change his decision to allow Huawei to enter Britain's 5G network when Mike Pence warned that the move could jeopardize trade talks between the United States and the United Kingdom.

A letter signed by former conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith and four former cabinet ministers says there is a cross-concern between the parties on the issue, and asks for more ministers to present themselves.

It occurs when Britain's new ambassador to Washington, Dame Karen Pierce, plunged into deep water the first day of her work on the subject.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, former Brexit Minister David Davis and former Secretary of State Damian Green asked the government to reconsider its decision on Huawei

The prime minister has been under increasing pressure on his Huawei decision

Mrs. Karen Pierce became the first British ambassador in Washington yesterday

Former Ministers Owen Paterson, former Brexit Minister David Davis and former Secretary of State Damian Green put their names in the letter that says some parliamentarians were "working to find a better solution,quot; to the 5G problem.

They also require that "high-risk,quot; suppliers, designated by Huawei by the United Kingdom, be immediately discarded or phased out over time.

Sir Iain told the BBC Radio 4 Today program: & # 39; There is real concern throughout the entire floor of the Chamber. I think there is a lot of concern about this.

"The truth is that if they are not reliable suppliers, if, as the Foreign Secretary said in the office, that China is considered an aggressor in these matters, they are constantly attacking our systems together with Russia: they claim that Russia is an aggressor , but they will have nothing to do with Russian technology; then surely the same principle should apply to China.

& # 39; And, therefore, I think we should get the government to seek Huawei participation, not at 35 percent, but at zero. We are turning out to be the cups in this game.

The Government has said that Huawei will be limited to participation in 35% of the network and will stay away from sensitive areas.

The vice president of the United States, Mike Pence, warned last night that trade talks with the United Kingdom could be jeopardized by the country's decision to allow Huawei a limited role in its 5G network

Dame Karen, who previously represented Britain at the UN, replaced Lord Darroch (right). He left office after his private notes leaked to The Mail on Sunday

Donald Trump reportedly became "apoplectic,quot; with Johnson last week when the Prime Minister called to say the United Kingdom was challenging the United States council to ban Huawei completely.

Pioneer who defends the special relationship Karen Pierce has been a pioneer for women throughout her career, and has a reputation as a strong advocate of the special relationship. Dame Karen, 60, has been in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for almost 40 years. She has served in the United States before, in addition to being sent to the Balkans, Afghanistan and Pakistan. Her most recent publication was as an ambassador to the UN, where she was again the first woman to hold the position. He was credited with helping to order a harsh international response to the atrocity of Russian nerve agents in Salisbury, and the United States joined the expulsions of Moscow diplomats. The mother of two children is married to fellow senior official Charles Roxburgh. Ms. Karen has previously been praised for her & # 39; vivid presence & # 39; and once she was photographed with a feather boa at the UN Security Council. He also reportedly travels with an "ambassador step,quot; to get in and out of helicopters while wearing stilettos.

The US Secretary of State The USA, Mike Pompeo, made conciliatory noises about the decision during a visit to London last week.

But Pence suggested yesterday that the White House was still furious.

When asked if the UK decision on Huawei could be a decisive factor in the trade negotiations, Pence replied: "We'll see."

He told the US television network CNBC yesterday: "The United States is very disappointed that the United Kingdom has decided to move forward with Huawei."

"We are deeply disappointed because, look, when I went in the direction of the president in September, I met with Prime Minister Johnson and told him that by the time the United Kingdom left Brexit, we were willing to start negotiating a settlement of free trade with the United Kingdom. " . & # 39;

He also made it clear that the White House was still trying to "discover,quot; what Huawei's inclusion would mean, but said the United States does not believe that "Huawei's use of assets and technology is consistent with security interests or UK privacy. " the United States & # 39 ;.

Dame Karen, whose appointment must be confirmed by the United States administration, was most recently the United Kingdom's ambassador to the United Nations.

She cuts a colorful figure in the diplomatic circuit and is said to have impressed Trump, who allegedly described her as "fabulous,quot; after a meeting at the UN.

Now he faces the task of trying to calm the US concerns about Huawei, which Washington said is a security risk to the United Kingdom and its intelligence partners.

Relations are also strained by the refusal of the United States to allow the extradition of the wife of diplomat Anne Sacoolas, who is wanted in connection with the death on the road of Harry Dunn.

Downing Street defended Huawei's decision and insisted that the exchange of intelligence with the US. UU. And other allies in the Five Eyes association (Australia, Canada and New Zealand) would continue.

But, according to reports, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab faced criticism for the decision when he met with parliamentarians on Thursday during his trip to Australia. The Sydney Morning Herald reported that they asked him: ‘How would you feel if the Russians established infrastructure in your own networks? This is how we feel with Huawei. "