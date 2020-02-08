Maharashtra teenager raped by 32-year-old uncle in captivity rescued after 24 days

The victim told police that the defendant repeatedly raped her after confining her to a room and keeping her locked every time she went somewhere. (Image for representation)

A teenage girl was rescued from her 32-year-old uncle who allegedly confined her for 24 days and repeatedly raped her, police in Jalna in Maharashtra said on Saturday.

The 17-year-old girl had disappeared on January 14 and an investigation focused on a village in Mehkar Tehsil, in the neighboring Buldhana district, where she was held, police said.

Inspector Shyamsunder Kauthale of the Chandanzira police station.

"The defendant had escaped from the place together with the girl by the time the police arrived. He frequently changed his place of stay to avoid arrest. On February 8, we caught the defendant from a bus stop in Aurangabad and managed to rescue the girl , " he said.

The girl told police that the defendant repeatedly raped her after confining her to a room and keeping her closed every time she went somewhere, the official said.