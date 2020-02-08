Magic Of Light addresses Exeter on Sunday | Racing news





Magic of Light on the way to victory at bet365 Mares Hurdle in Ascot

The runner-up of Grand National Magic Of Light takes the next step on the way back to Aintree in Exeter on Sunday.

Trained by Jessica Harrington, the nine-year-old girl showed her versatility by winning a grade two obstacle at Ascot for the second year in a row.

"She is in good shape at home, she seems to have left Ascot well and I am eager to go after her again," said her usual pilot Robbie Power.

"Last season we went to Huntingdon after Ascot and there were only five days between them, but this year the terrain was a bit softer in Ascot and he had a difficult race of more than three miles, so it made no sense to run it five more days late,quot;.

"This race fits perfectly. It seems stronger than last season and its shape is probably better than last year. It's another springboard towards Aintree."

The Bay Birch and Atlanta Ablaze seem to be their main rivals in the Join Racing TV Now Mares & # 39; Chase rankings.

Power also gets on the Colin Tizzard Master Debonair in what should be an informative bet on RacingTV.com Novices & # 39; Hurdle.

Assistant coach Joe Tizzard said about the winner of Kennel Gate: "Master Debonair is a smart little horse and his last race at Ascot was at a smart time and those who participated in the race said they galloped and he picked it up,quot; . It is a lovely preparation to go to the Supreme.

"You have to work with your jumps, hence the reason we want to make this other race run, but it has improved every time. It's quite simple and it's a decent little horse."

Tizzard's reserve tank is on a sort of recovery mission in the novice chase of Watch On Racing TV, after being defeated in two of its three outings to date this season.

"It's just not really a horse that trains during the winter and we're starting to reach its time of year," said Joe Tizzard.

"This is a preparatory race for Cheltenham, but it is almost a Cheltenham race, as it is very competitive. I am sure it will improve a fraction, but it is a good horse and seems to be returning to normal."

"We are thinking that Marsh (Novices & # 39; Chase) is the one who is (in Cheltenham), then he will advance it up to three miles in Aintree, but we will see what happens in Exeter. I hope it improves from Exeter to Cheltenham." "

Champagne Mystery, Master Tommytucker and Tidal Flow will ensure that you do not walk around the park.

There is also a Pertemps qualifier on the card with interesting runners from Portrush Ted, Palmers Hill and White Moon, but Paul Nolan has had to declare Discorama as a non-runner.