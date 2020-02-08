Lori Harvey reportedly rejected a car thief in Atlanta

%MINIFYHTML74615584a58a57ca1575eaccdc69854e11% %MINIFYHTML74615584a58a57ca1575eaccdc69854e12%

The roommates, Lori Harvey and her Rolls Royce are fine after she cheated on a man who tried to steal her car on Wednesday night.

According to TMZ, Lori's car was parked in an apartment complex in Atlanta, and while heading to the trunk to look for some things, a man slipped in and ran to jump in his driver's seat.

The police report, obtained by TMZ, says that Lori really participated in a physical fight with the man, who pushed her away from the vehicle. Then he realized that he could leave with the key ring because he couldn't drive the car without him, and that was exactly what he did.

As he walked away "casually," the police report says that a second suspect stopped in an escape car, jumped and grabbed a red duffel bag from his trunk. Both he and the first offender jumped into his vehicle and ran away.

As of now, authorities are checking the surveillance cameras to see if the suspects may have been captured following her to the lot. Authorities said Lori did not complain about any injuries and also refused medical treatment.

Lori's luck with anything related to the car has not been so good in the last year. As we reported earlier, Lori pleaded not guilty in a case of blow and leak where he was sending text messages and driving.

Hopefully the police can get to the bottom of this case!