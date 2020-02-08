Lori Harvey questioned about Steve Harvey's opinion about the future

Lori Harvey is the new it girl. The model is in a serious relationship with rapper Future and it seems they may be engaged; however, she will not comment on whether her father approves it or not.

TMZ caught Lori where they could start a friendly conversation. After the 23-year-old confirmed that her father protects her, the journalist asks if he has given her the seal of approval when it comes to the artist Life is Good.

Lori would not give a yes or a no. Actually, he turned his back and escaped with a "Goodbye guys."

The general public has realized that the young woman goes against the advice given by her father, an expert in relationships.

In addition, sources claim that Steve is not a fan of Future.

‘Steve bit his lip through the romance of Trey Songz and the romance of Diddy and even the commitment to Memphis Depay, but he won't keep quiet with him. The future has a reputation that is hard to ignore. He wants Lori to be careful with these bad boys. "

The rapper has not only gained notoriety for being a womanizer, but also has several children with multiple mothers of babies and a lot of drama.

The last incident came from his supposed baby mama Eliza Reign.

She has been turning to social networks to hit the absent father and even gave details about her sex life.

Future has asked a judge to place a gag order on the model.

To make matters worse, the host of the game show cannot support the themes of Future's music.

His greatest successes come with many references on drug use and violence.

At the end of the day, Harvey has to realize that his daughter will have to learn her own lessons.



