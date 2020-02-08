Lockheed Martin is committed to an Indian firm to promote a new F-21 fighter – Defense Blog

Pentagon's No. 1 weapons supplier, Lockheed Martin Corp., has signed agreements with Indian companies at the DefExpo 2020 fair to explore industrial opportunities in the F-21 program.

Lockheed Martin signed a memorandum of understanding with Navratna Defense PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), according to a company press release. Lockheed Martin is strengthening and increasing its partnerships with Indian industry to support the company's F-21 proposal for the Indian Air Force.

"We are excited to begin exploring the F-21's opportunities with BEL, one of India's leading aerospace and defense companies," said Dr. Vivek Lall, Vice President of Strategy and Business Development, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics. "An F-21 partnership with India integrates the Indian industry, including BEL, into the world's largest and most successful fighter jet ecosystem and demonstrates Lockheed Martin's commitment to India."

Ms. Anandi Ramalingam, Director (Marketing), BEL, said: “We are happy to collaborate with Lockheed Martin, who is an important global in the aerospace sector. We are eager to take advantage of this cooperation to address the needs of the national and international market in this sector. "

The advanced single-engine F-21 is the ideal solution to meet the capacity needs of the Indian Air Force and offer unmatched industrial opportunities. The F-21 offers an advanced multi-function fighter with a single engine at the most optimal life cycle cost for the Indian Air Force, with the longest lifespan of any competitor: 12,000 flight hours. In concert with Rafale and Texas of India, the F-21 will play a critical operational role for the Indian Air Force.

The F-21 also offers unparalleled opportunities for Indian companies of all sizes, including Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and suppliers throughout India, to establish new business relationships with Lockheed Martin and other industry leaders. in the United States and around the world.